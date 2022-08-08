No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch has been chosen to play the wife of Bob Marley in a yet to be titled film about his life

Following a lengthy casting search, Lashana Lynch has reportedly been chosen to play the wife of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

The role will see her star opposite actor, Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami), who will star as the man himself - Bob Marley.

The yet untitled biopic film will be produced at Paramount Pictures and will have ‘King Richard’ Director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, at the helm.

According to Deadline , they were looking to find someone of Jamaican descent, who Bob Marley’s family would give their blessing to play the role of Rita.

Lashana Lynch was born in England, but her family come from Jamaica. She has proven her ability to do a Jamaican accent and aced the several chemistry test reads with Ben-Adir.

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981, at the age of just 36 years old.

His legacy has conintued with people from all generations enjoying hits such as “One Love,” “Could You Be Loved” and “No Woman No Cry.”

The film will portray Bob and Rita’s love story, portraying how they first met when Rita was a young singer and Bob was still a member of the Wailers group.

Lashana Lynch as Nomi in No Time To Die PIC: MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lashana Lynch is an English actress, best known for playing the role of Maria Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Captain Marvel (2019) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

She also made a notable appearance as MI6 agent Nomi, in the James Bond film, No Time to Die (2021).

In 2016, Lynch was cast as leading character Rosaline Capulet in the American period drama, Still Star-Crossed, which was produced by Brigerton’s Shonda Rhimes.

In 2020, Essence, a lifestyle, fashion and beauty magazine for African-American women, celebrated their annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards - which included awarding Lynch with the Award of Honour.

Lashana also won the 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Award, where she stood out amongst other talented nominees, such as Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place - 2018, 2020), and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story - 2021).

Age: 34

34 Born: 27 November 1987, Hammersmith, London

27 November 1987, Hammersmith, London Wealth: Estimated net worth of between $1Millon - $5Million.

Personal Life

Lashana Lynch is a very private person, and due to that there are no details available regarding potential partners from the past or present.

Her Instagram profile consists of film promotions, magazine photoshoots and interviews, photos from events and relaxing in her downtime.