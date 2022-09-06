Liz Truss is the third female to become prime minister of the UK

Ms Truss, who will officially become the UK’s new prime minister today, received a flurry of well wishes on Twitter - but could have had more.

The incoming PM’s Twitter handle fooled a lot of people - including world leaders and fellow politicians - with people congratulating @LizTruss.

But the Twitter handle belongs to someone else, causing amusement on the social media platform - but who is Liz Trussell and what is Ms Truss’s correct Twitter handle?

Liz Truss will be the third female prime minster of the United Kingdom (Getty Images)

What is Liz Truss’s Twitter handle?

The new prime minister has a twitter handle of @trussliz.

She currently has 360,000 followers on the social media platform however, we can expect this to rise as she steps further into the spotlight as prime minister.

Truss beat off competition from former chancellor Rishi Sunak and will succeed Boris Johnson who held the role from 2019 until 2022.

Following her victory Truss tweeted: “I am honoured to be elected leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential.”

What mistake have people made on Twitter?

A number of politicians took to Twitter to mistakenly congratulate @liztruss on her achievement, including Sweden’s prime minister and Caroline Lucas.

Only to later realise that the Twitter handle belonged to a woman called Liz Trussell who secured the Twitter handle in 2009.

For many people the scenes on social media are reminiscent of tweeter John Lewis who is often mistaken for the high end department store. Particularly during the festive season when the Christmas advert is released.

Who is Liz Trussell?

Liz Trussell joined Twitter in May 2009, she currently has 2,821 followers on the social media platform.

Many politicians have mistaken her for the new prime minister on social media which has led to great amusement on Twitter.

How has Liz Trussell reacted?

Trussell has displayed quick wit when responding to her new found fame.

Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson tweeted: “Congratulations to @Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation. It is important to our citizens, economies and security.”

Liz Trussell responded: “Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready.”

Green Party MP for Brighton, Caroline Lucas criticised the appointment of Truss on the wrong twitter handle. She said: @liztruss still doesn’t get it- Boris Johnson did not get Brexit done, his myriad mistakes over Covid cost countless lives & he leaves having disgraced his office. Meanwhile, she’s campaigned as a right wing ideologue & will govern as such - which is a disaster for us all.”