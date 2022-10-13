Lorde is currently on The Solar Power Tour, which sees her visit Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand and Australia

Lorde sent out churros to fans waiting in line outside her Mexico City gig.

The New Zealand singer is currently on The Solar Power Tour, which sees her visit six countries.

The 25-year-old performed at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City on 11 October.

Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Whilst over 7000 fans waited outside the venue, Lorde sent her staff to hand out churros - a sweet snack from the Spanish and Portuguese cuisine.

Fans have gone crazy for the kind act on Twitter, calling the Green Light singer “beautiful” and “humble”.

Despite the majority of posts being written in Spanish, they can be translated into English on the social media app.

One fan said that Lorde sending churros to her fans was the “most beautiful thing” she’s ever seen at a concert.

Whilst another agreed, calling the kind act the “best thing” he’s seen.

Lorde performs onstage at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala on November 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum)

One video posted on the social media platform shows a woman, who speaks in English, carrying bags of the fried dough treat, telling concert goers she will be handing them out in order.

Lorde got the churros from El Moro, which is renowned in Mexico City for being open 24 hours a day, selling hot chocolate and churros.

The singer is now being called the “queen of churros”, with one fan writing: “Lorde sending churros to her Mexican fans omggggg humble mi chiquita churro queen.”

However, some fans were sad they didn’t get a free sweet treat as they were already inside the venue.

One fan asked: “I’m already in Lorde, where are my churros?”

Following a “spectacular” concert, Lorde also came out of the Pepsi Center “to greet her fans in person”, according to Mexican publication Sopitas.

One fan praised her for “going out to greet fan”, saying that Lorde is “already Mexican” after showing how much she “loves Mexico”.

The Solar Power tour will also see the Royals singer perform in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.

Lorde attends the Prada show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, is known for her unconventional musical styles and introspective songwriting.