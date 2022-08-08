It has been reported that Louis Tomlinson is creating a clothing brand named after his favourite number

Louis Tomlinson is set to debut a clothing range with the branding ‘28’, according to reports.

The 30-year-old, from Doncaster, will be offering the opportunity to buy stylish garments for a full outfit including tracksuits, bags and jumpers.

The Sun claims Louis has named the brand “28” because it is his favourite number, having even been tattooed on two of his fingers.

The singer’s creative business idea comes less than a year after fellow One Direction band mate Harry Styles debuted a nail polish and skincare collection, called Pleasing.

Louis recently went viral as he blasted the hosts of Australian talk show, The Project, for asking him about “beef” within One Direction. The singer suggested they were “stirring” things up, and “fishing” for a dramatic line.

Louis Tomlinson

Singer

The Doncaster native is best known for being a member of the male pop band One Direction, which was formed on The X-Factor in 2010. Songs including ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, helped the singers to gain global recognition.

It is perhaps unsurprising that Louis became a star, as he had shown an interest in music throughout his school years and even starred as an extra in television shows.

Back in 2016, One Direction announced that they would be going on a break to pursue solo careers. Louis’s single ‘Back to You’ peaked at number eight on the UK singles chart and a year later in 2018, he was chosen to be a judge on The X-Factor.

In 2020, Louis released his debut album ‘Walls’, which he is currently performing as part of his world tour with shows in Belgium, Spain and Italy.

One Direction at the BBC Music Awards 2014 - One of their last public appearances with all five members. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Age: 30

30 Born: 24 December 1991 in Doncaster

24 December 1991 in Doncaster Lives: £2.5million mansion in Hertfordshire

£2.5million mansion in Hertfordshire Relationship: Eleanor Calder

Eleanor Calder Wealth: Estimated net worth $70 million

Louis recently shared his thoughts on One Direction in an interview with the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast.

“Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was s*** anyway,” Louis said.

Connections

Eleanor Calder

The model has been in a relationship with Louis since 2011, but they took a break between 2015-2017. Eleanor has racked up almost 4 million followers on Instagram mostly as a result of her relationship with the singer, however the couple keep their relationship relatively private. Louis told The Sun he intends to marry Eleanor and have children together in the future.

Briana Jungwirth

The 30-year-old stylist, from California, announced that she was having Louis’s child back in 2015. Louis has been dividing his time between the US and UK as their son Freddie Reign Tomlinson lives in the US with his mother. Briana often shares snaps of Freddie with her 620,000 Instagram followers.

Zayn Malik

Zayn was the first member of One Direction to take a break from the group, with his last performance on 18 March 2015. According to representatives at the time, Zayn was suffering from anxiety and stress.