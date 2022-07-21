Louis Tomlinson shuts down the hosts of Australian talk show, The Project - as they try to discuss drama within One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson, who is best known for being in the band One Direction, has gone viral on social media after his appearance on Australian talk show, The Project.

During the show, hosts Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore probed Tomlinson with questions referring to former bandmate Liam Payne’s comments on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Liam spoke candidly in the podcast, about his strained relationships within the group and other infamous moments.

When asked about the “beef”among the group, Louis accused the host of “stirring” things up, and “fishing” for a juicy retort.

Louis, who is currently in Australia to perform as part of his world tour, went on to admit that he is immensely proud of his time in the group and made amazing memories.

Background

Tomlinson, 30, is a Doncaster-born singer and songwriter who first shot to fame in 2010, after appearing on UK-based talent show, The X Factor.

After being eliminated as a solo performer, he was placed in a group with four others to form One Direction.

The group finished in third place in the competition, but went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

One Direction at the BBC Music Awards 2014 - One of their last public appearances with all five members. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

In 2016, following the departure of band member Zayn Malik, the group decided to go on a hiatus - to pursue solo projects.

Tomlinson went on to collaborate with many other artists and released singles, such as ‘Just Hold On’ with American DJ Steve Aoki (2016), and ‘Back to You’ with Bebe Rexha (2017).

He released his debut solo album, ‘Walls’ in January 2020, and has released five singles from the album, including ‘Don’t Let It Break Your Heart’, ‘Walls’ and ‘We Made It’.

Relationships

Tomlinson began an on-and-off relationship with model Eleanor Calder in November 2011. The pair took a break between March 2015 and early 2017.

During this time, Louis dated American actress Danielle Campbell from November 2015 to December 2016, and he also welcomed a son, Freddie Reign in January 2016, with ex-girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth.

Tomlinson and Calder then reconciled in 2017, and are currently still together.

Net worth

One Direction are said to have a combined net worth of $340 millions, that is equal to just over £283 million.

Louis Tomlinson has a reported net worth of $70 million, which when converted into British pounds is just under £60 million.

This is mostly made from his time in the world famous boy band, and solo projects, as well as his debut solo album, Walls, released in 2020.

Louis Tomlinson performing in Colombia during his 2022 World Tour. (Photo by JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images)

Tomlinson was set to tour for the majority of 2020, but was forced to postpone every date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then announced the rescheduled dates for 2021, and then again to 2022 - which most likely cost him millions.