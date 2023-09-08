Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy met when they both appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating

Love Island star Laura Anderson and ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy have welcomed a new born baby girl. The TV personality, 34, revealed the baby’s name is Bonnie and was born on Saturday September 2 in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday evening.

Laura Anderson shared a video montage of images of her labour story from pregnancy pics, being in labour to taking her home the caption read “Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs."

“My Mummy & Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together. I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home.”

Laura Anderson added “Please don’t question My Mummy & Daddy on their relationship- This.. is all about me.”

Laura Anderson met former Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy when they both appeared on E4 dating show ‘Celebs Go Dating’. Laura announced she was expecting in February but the couple broke up a few months after.

Celebrity pals were quick to congratulate the new parents, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby commented: “Laura!!!!!! I’m over the moon for you what a beautiful name I absolutely love it.”

Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson wrote: “Congratulations girl! Bonnie is such a beautiful name, she’s perfect!!”

Matchmaker and Celebs Go Dating presenter Anna Williamson also congratulated the pair and wrote: “There you all are. The most enormous amount for love you all 3 of you @lauraanderson1x @gary.lucy and our darling Baby Bonnie.”

Laura Anderson rose to fame after appearing on season four of Love Island. The former air hostess was originally coupled up with Wes Nelson for four weeks then Jack Fowler for two before coming in as runner up with Paul Knops.

The Love Island star famously dated Another Level singer Dane Bowers on and off before officially ending their relationship in August 2022 just a few months before she met Gary Lucy.