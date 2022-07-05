Macy Gray stated that “everyone’s going to hate me,” before describing what she believed a woman to be

Soul singer and actor Macy Gray has received heavy criticism after making “transphobic” comments on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The I Try singer made the comments on the TalkTV show during an interview on Monday 4 July.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discussion moved from her music to her feelings about the transgender community.

Gray went on to state “everyone’s going to hate me” whilst she described what she believed a woman to be.

Fans have responded on Twitter expressing both disappointment and anger.

One user tweeted: “I thought she of all people would be the most understanding with her carefree, outlandish self. But hey.”

Here’s everything you need to know about what Macy Gray has said.

Who is Macy Gray?

Macy Gray is an R&B soul singer who is most known for her song I Try.

Macy Gray arrives at NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’ in March 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

The 54-year-old is known for her distinctive voice and has drawn comparrisons from Billie Holiday.

Throughout her career she has been nominated for five grammy awards, winning one.

What did singer say about transgender community?

Gray made the comments during her interview on Piers Morgan Uncovered.

When asked to describe what she thought a woman was, Gray said: “I’d say a human being with boobs. You have to start there. And a vagina!”

When speaking about the ban on trans women competing in sports, Gray said: “I totally agree.”

Adding: “And I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your [body] parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

“I know that for a fact. Like if you want me to call you a her, I will, ‘cause that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just ‘cause I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.

“Women go through completely unique experiences and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that.”

When Morgan brought up Harry Potter author J K Rowling being labelled transphobic for expressing similar comments Gray replied, “but it’s the truth.”

She added: “And I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree with, you know… there’s a lot of judgement and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

How has Twitter reacted?

Twitter has reacted swiftly to Gray’s comments with many fans sharing their disappointment and anger with the singer’s remarks.

One fan tweeted: “I’m actually disappointed in #macygray saying this. I thought she of all people would be the most understanding with her carefree, outlandish self. But hey.”

Twitter user @mrstschinkel tweeted: “what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly.”

Twitter user @StrethQueen tweeted: “ Millennial trans women don’t need JK Rowling, Bette Midler & Macy Gray as childhood female heroes anyway... Not when Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Kylie Minogue, Oprah, Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Angelina Jolie & more all said TRANS RIGHTS w their whole chests.”

Gray has not yet responded to the comments, but Morgan and J K Rowling have shared tweets in support of her interview.

What did J K Rowling say?

After Gray made her comments, J K Rowling leapt to her defence, tweeting: “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue.”

The Harry Potter author has been repeatedly called out for transphobic views on Twitter.

Rowling started sharing her views on the transgender community in June 2020.

She took issue with an op-ed piece that used the term “people who menstruate,” to describe everyone who has a period.

Her tweet said: “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Rowling went further on 10 June, when she shared a lengthy post entitled “Terf wars”.

Terf is a term used to describe people who are transphobic, it stands for trans, exclusionary, radical, feminist.

Fans have also reacted to the author on Twitter, calling out her comments.