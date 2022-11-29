The singer has reassured fans he will be ‘back on stage’ as soon as he ‘can get the all clear’

Mark Feehily has confirmed he will miss upcoming Westlife shows after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The 42-year-old singer who is currently performing on Westlife’s Wild Dreams Tour 2022 alongside fellow band members Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan, made the announcement on social media.

Feehily told fans “I was really gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and that doctors have confirmed that it is a bout of pneumonia.”

The singer was unable to make the show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday (25 November) and Saturday (26 November). It’s expected he will miss upcoming tour dates in Liverpool and Birmingham.

Feehily has been a member of the award-winning pop group which formed in 1998 for over two decades. Westlife are best known for their number one singles “Swear It Again”, “If I Let You Go” and “Flying Without Wings”. Their Wild Dreams Tour is the first they have embarked on since the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, what has Mark Feehily said about his condition and how many performances could he miss? Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Mark Feehily have pneumonia?

Fans were first made aware that Feehily was unwell on Friday, after the singer confirmed he would not be performing alongside his bandmates in Newcastle after a doctor recommended he sit it out.

Mark Feehily will miss upcoming shows on Westlife’s Wild Dreams tour (Photo: Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram, Feehily said: “I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be able to join the boys on stage tonight in Newcastle. I felt really feverish last night after the Manchester gig, then the same again this morning but a whole lot worse - been with the doctor and he says there’s no way in the world I should do the show tonight.”

The singer added: “So after speaking to the lads we decided the show will go ahead, please, for me, have the time of your life. I wish my 3 brothers the best gig ever and I’ll be there in spirit, before ending the post: “I’ll be back in action rocking it out to Beyonce ASAP.”

Feehily later issued another post on social media updating fans with his condition, confirming he has a “bout of pneumonia.”

What has Mark Feehily said?

Taking to social media, Feehily shared a statement both on Instagram and Twitter. The singer said: “Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages – it means so much.

“I really was gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and the doctors have confirmed that it is a bout of pneumonia.

“I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’, but thankfully, I got to the doctor and the hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible. So everything is currently under control.

“I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics. I’m feeling a bit better every day. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me, so it should all be over in no time.

“This does however mean missing more gigs, which is horrible, but I’ll be back on stage as soon as I can get the all clear.

“Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence.

“Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very, very, soon! Mark xx.”

How many tour dates are left in The Wild Dreams Tour?

There are four tour dates left on Westlife’s Wild Dreams Tour, the next show coming up is at Liverpol’s M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday 30 November. The remaining three concerts will be held in Birmingham on 3 December, London on 7 December and Nottingham on 9 December. It’s unknown how many of the tour dates Feehily will miss.

In August 2022, Westlife sold out Wembley Stadium (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Who is supporting Westlife on the Wild Dreams tour?

Westlife have been supported on their tour by Irish singer-songwriter Lyra. The 29-year-old who hails from County Cork, is best known for her song “Falling” and her cover of Jackie Lomax’s song, “New Day”.

Are there tickets still available?

