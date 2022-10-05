The Duchess of Sussex has released her first episode of her podcast Archetypes since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has released a new episode of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify after a hiatus following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, who is from Los Angeles, spoke to guests Margaret Cho and Lisa Cho about Asian Stereotypes, while admitting that she did not see the racism that the Asian community experiences.

“Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill - they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualised or aggressive.

“This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent…it doesn’t just end once the credits roll,” Meghan said.

The three women went on to discuss the “dragon lady” stereotype which has often been portrayed in Hollywood movies.

Margaret Cho said: “It’s similar to the femme fatale…a woman who is beautiful and deadly. Because we can’t just be beautiful.

“We have to have, like, it has to come at a cost, and it’s kind of, like, evil queen adjacent. But it’s also so pinned to this idea that Asianness is an inherent threat,

“That our foreignness is somehow gonna getcha.

“The mystery and the exoticism is part of it. And unfortunately, that trope has really stuck to film, but also to Asian American women or Asian women.”

Journalist Lisa Ling spoke about her personal experiences while recounting a time when she was named Hot Reporter in Rolling Stone.

Lisa said: “Someone at my place of work cut out that article, drew slanted eyes over the eyes and wrote ‘yeah,right’ and then put it back in my mailbox.

“It was like every kernel of excitement that I possessed just withered away.

“It was so devastating that someone that I would see every day in my place of work where we’re supposed to feel comfortable, just harboured those feelings about me and had the nerve to make it racial.”

This is the fourth episode of Meghan’s podcast with previous guests including Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.