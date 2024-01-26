Dental nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, who is foregoing the chance to be Miss England because it clashes with her best friend's wedding - so will lose her Miss London crown Picture: Lauren Cremer, FabUK / SWNS

A Miss England beauty queen is to be stripped of her crown - for going to her best friend's wedding on the day of the pageant final. Natasha Beresford, 26, became the winner of the 'world's first' make-up free beauty competition last September to be crowned Miss London.

The dental nurse hit headlines after beating 18 other women, who all competed 'bare-faced', in the first make-up free pageant of the competition's 95-year history.

She had been due to compete in the Miss England final in Wolverhampton in May and had a 'great chance' of being crowned the winner, organisers say. But Natasha has ditched the chance to become the next Miss England because the final clashes with her best friend's big day.

Natasha Beresford, Temi Adeyemi, Afrose Ameen, Lauren Malone and Atlanta Richards at Miss England 'Miss London' pageant in September last year Picture: @GEMxFoto / SWNS

So instead of walking down the catwalk, she will now walk down the aisle as a bridesmaid after turning down the chance to be the next Miss England. Natasha, who is originally from Sheffield and now lives in London, said: "Unfortunately I will no longer be representing London and taking part in the Miss England national final in May. "My best friend is getting married in the north of England on the same weekend, and I have already promised to be her bridesmaid.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time in the contest, and I wish all the Miss England finalists the best of luck.” Ironically, Natasha wowed the Miss England judges with her natural beauty while wearing a white lace bridal gown at the make-up free contest. Organisers said the concept aimed to empower women, boost confidence and promote a more realistic body image as it focuses on natural looks.

National director of Miss England Angie Beasley said: "We are so disappointed that Natasha can't take part in the Miss England final, she had a great chance. It's so unfortunate that Miss England has fallen on the same date as her best friend's wedding.

"But the show must go on. I wish Natasha all the very best going forward. Natasha is a true beauty with a purpose putting others first before her own, she doesn't want to let her best friend down which is totally understandable."