William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also shared family photos on their social media to mark Mother’s Day.

King Charles has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on his first Mother’s Day since her death. Credit: @TheRoyalFamily on Twitter

The Royal Family’s social media account released a touching photo showing the King as a baby, smiling as he sits on his mother’s lap on Sunday (19 March). The post also include a picture of Camilla, the Queen Consort, with her late mother Rosalind Shand.

“To all mothers everywhere,” the caption reads, “and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day.”

This was the first Mother’s Day since the death of the Queen, who passed away aged 86 on 8 September 2022. She was on the throne for an incredible 70 years - making her the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

Camilla’s mother, Rosalind Shand, died in 1994 after a long battle with the bone disease osteoporosis, at the age of 72. The Queen Consort has since campaigned to raise awareness of the disease, and in 2019 founded the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, pictured with her late mother Rosalind Shand. Credit: @TheRoyalFamily on Twitter

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a series of pictures on Sunday (19 March) to mark Mother’s Day. In one photo, Catherine is pictured sitting in a tree with her three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

It is accompanied with the words “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours”, along with a red love heart emoji. Meanwhile, a second picture shows Catherine beaming as she holds Prince Louis in her arms.

Catherine is pictured sitting in a tree with her three children, Prince George,Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Credit: @KensingtonRoyal on Twitter

Elsewhere on social media, the Royal Collection Trust posted a picture of the Queen Mother with her second daughter, Princess Margaret - sister to Queen Elizabeth II.

The image, which shows a baby Princess Margaret lying on a pillow as the Queen Mother holds her hand, was taken in 1930. At the time, the Queen Mother was still the Duchess of York and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, George V, was still on the throne.

The pictures and Mother’s Day tributes have been released just a day after it was revealed that King Charles’s grandchildren will take part in the procession for his coronation later this year.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join their parents, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla, as they leave Westminster Abbey at the end of the ceremony on May 6.