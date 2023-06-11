Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have confirmed their marriage a day after they were spotted wearing matching wedding rings as they returned to their New York City apartment.

The couple were pictured on Friday (9 June), with Watts wearing a white floral Oscar de la Renta gown, and Crudup dressed in a navy suit. The following day, Watts shared a post on Instagram of the happy newlyweds dressed up and smiling as they held onto one another on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse.

The post was simply captioned: “Hitched!” So when did the happy couple tie the knot and what is the timeline of their relationship? Here’s what you need to know.

(L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

A timeline of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s relationship

The couple met back in 2017 on the set of Gypsy, a Netflix original psychological thriller about a therapist, played by Watts, in New York City, with Crudup as her screen husband and the couple have continued to build on their relationship since.

In August 2017, an insider told US Weekly the two were in fact in a relationship. A few months later, in February 2018, they made their first public appearance as a couple when they were spotted holding hands whilst leaving the Vogue BAFTA afterparty in London.

The couple have remained pretty private about their relationship, and it wasn’t until 2022 that they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in February. Since then, Watts has shared several posts dedicated to Crudup.

Back in April, Watts was pictured with a large diamond on her left finger which parked engagement rumours at the time, and again when she wore the same ring on the same finger during a Today appearance.

Who is Naomi Watts?

Watts is a British actress, born in Kent. However, her family moved to Australia, where she made her film debut in the drama For Love Alone (1986), and appeared in the television series Hey Dad…! (1990), Brides of Christ (1991) and Home and Away (1991).

However, it wasn’t until 2001 when she starred in Mulholland Drive did she rise to international prominence and gained the recognition she has today. So far, Watts has won 46 awards and gained 102 nominations, ranging from Screen Actors Guild Awards to the Cinema Writers Circle Awards. Watts was previously in a relationship with Liev Schreiber, from 2005 to 2016, and together they share two children.

Who is Billy Crudup?

Billy Crudup is an American actor, born in New York. He is a four-time Tony Award nominee and won once for his performance in The Coast of Utopia (2007). He has also starred in films such as Big Fish (2003), Mission Impossible III (2006), Watchmen (2009) and TV shows such as The Morning Show (2019).

