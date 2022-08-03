British actor Dev Patel risked his life to break up a fight involving knives

British actor Dev Patel broke up a fight outside a convenience store in South Australia, in which a man was stabbed in the chest.

The actor and his friends witnessed a violent altercation between a man and a woman outside a convenience store in Adelaide and stepped in to break things up.

A 32-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

South Australia police confirmed that a woman was arrested after the incident.

Patel has now received praise online for his heroic actions.

One person said: “Such an act of bravery. Makes you appreciate and love Dev Patel all the more. I hope he’s okay after the incident.”

Another commented: “Dev Patel just stays being the best at everything.”

Someone else said: “Not only did he break up a fight but he used his statement to highlight the larger issues going on in society. I always knew Dev Patel was a superhero.”

Dev Patel (Getty Images)

A representative of the actor made a statement to Variety on his behalf.

In the statement, they said: “There are no heroes in this situation, and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Dev Patel

Actor

The English actor is known for his roles in films, including Slumdog Millionaire, Lion and The Green Knight.

The 32-year-old made his screen debut as Anwar Kharral in the first two series of the British television teen drama Skins, which first aired in 2007.

Patel’s breakthrough came in 2008 with the leading role of Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle’s drama Slumdog Millionaire, for which he was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

He has enjoyed a successful acting career earning himself several accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Dev Patel is 32 years old and is from Harrow, London

The actor is skilled in martial arts and has a black belt in taekwondo.

He has an estimated net worth of $10 million

Patel was just 16 years old when he landed his role in Skins.

Connections

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult is a British actor who has starred in big-budget films and independent projects.

The 32-year-old is best known for playing Hank McCoy in the X-Men movies and Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

The actor also appeared in Skins and struck up a friendship with Dev Patel during production of the show.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor with an impressive on-screen and stage portfolio.

He played Posh Kenneth in the first two seasons of the television series Skins, and his breakthrough came in 2017 after he appeared in Jordan Peele’s Get Out film.

Kaluuya also became friends with Dev Patel after the two appeared in Skins.

Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons is an English Actor and has appeared in many big-budget film and TV productions.

The 73-year-old has won multiple awards during his career, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Irons is friends with Dev Patel after the two bonded during the production of The Man Who Knew Infinity.

Personal life

Freida Pinto

Patel began dating his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto in 2009, but in 2014 the couple announced that they had split after nearly six years of dating.

They have moved on from their relationship together and insist they are still good friends.

Pinto has been engaged to photographer Cory Tran since November 2019, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Getty Images)

Patel is currently in a relationship with 27-year-old actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey who became known for her breakout role as Helen Reddy in the blockbuster I Am Woman.

The couple have been together since 2018, after first meeting on the set of Hotel Mumbai. They have remained very tight-lipped about their relationship.