OJ da Juiceman: Atlanta rapper arrested for cocaine trafficking and firearm possession
Rapper OJ da Juiceman, whose hits include Make Tha Rap Say Aye, has been arrested for various charges including cocaine trafficking and firearm possession. The 42-year-old was arrested earlier this month in Coweta County, Georgia, according to police records obtained by TMZ.
The gossip outlet said OJ was flagged for allegedly speeding on March 4 in Coweta County at around 10pm, before reportedly leading police on a brief pursuit before eventually pulling over. Authorities allegedly found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in the rapper's 2024 Ford Expedition.
He is facing charges for drug trafficking in cocaine and other drugs, fleeing the police, firearm possession, and failure to maintain his lane.
The Atlanta-based rapper, who rose to prominence with the likes of J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs and Nipsey Hussle, remains in jail since the arrest with no bond, with his next court appearance listed as December 25.
His hit Make Tha Rap Say Aye with label-mate Gucci Mane was released in 2008 as his commercial debut single and made it to the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles. The song is about dealing with drugs.
