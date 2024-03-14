Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rapper OJ da Juiceman, whose hits include Make Tha Rap Say Aye, has been arrested for various charges including cocaine trafficking and firearm possession. The 42-year-old was arrested earlier this month in Coweta County, Georgia, according to police records obtained by TMZ.

The gossip outlet said OJ was flagged for allegedly speeding on March 4 in Coweta County at around 10pm, before reportedly leading police on a brief pursuit before eventually pulling over. Authorities allegedly found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in the rapper's 2024 Ford Expedition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is facing charges for drug trafficking in cocaine and other drugs, fleeing the police, firearm possession, and failure to maintain his lane.

Rapper OJ da Juiceman has been arrested for various charges including cocaine trafficking

The Atlanta-based rapper, who rose to prominence with the likes of J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs and Nipsey Hussle, remains in jail since the arrest with no bond, with his next court appearance listed as December 25.