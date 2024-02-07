Kanye West world tour 2024-25: Everything we know so far including list of possible locations & dates
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken to Instagram to share plans for an upcoming world tour including possible venues in the United States, UK, Kenya and more. The news comes after West made a statement saying he was having trouble booking concert arenas, and compared his situation to that of rock n' roll legend Elvis Presley.
On Wednesday (February 7), West shared a poster - via Insta Stories - for various proposed concerts around the world. The poster was part of a screenshot of a conversation West was likely having with someone at Cara Lewis Group, a New York-based entertainment company who are seemingly handling all concert and tour bookings.
The tentative dates would be from June 2024 until February 2025. So what proposed tour dates and venues were included on the poster? Here's everything you need to know.
Full list of possible dates for Kanye West's world tour
The current list of unconfirmed dates and venues that Kanye West shared via Instagram is below:
- June 22, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena
- June 23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena
- June 27, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- June 28, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- June 29, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- June 30, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center
- July 5, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena
- July 6, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena
- July 13, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center
- July 14, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center
- July 19, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 20, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 21, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 5, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center
- July 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena
- July 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena
- July 5, 2024 - Mexico City (CDMX), Mexico at Arena CDMX
- August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena
- August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena
- August 30, 2024 - Cairo, Egypt at Cairo International Stadium
- September 5, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- September 6, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- September 7, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- September 8, 2024 - London, UK at London O2
- November 29, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena
- November 30, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena
- December 7, 2024 - Nairobi, Kenya at Nyayo International Stadium
- December 14, 2024 - Lagos, Nigeria at Eko Energy City
- January 11, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- January 12, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- January 24, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- January 25, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- February 7, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
Where else might Kanye West perform?
Kanye West uploaded an additional screenshot of a conversation he was having with American rapper Freddie Gibbs. The Grammy-nominated artist appears to ask West if he would like to perform at the Petco Stadium in San Diego, to which West replied: "Yes I do. Who do I speak to?".
In another Instagram story, West appears to receive a message from a contact named 'Julz', with a host of proposed venues across the world. The message suggests West might like to perform at the Corcovado Mountain in Rio De Janeiro, the Great Wall of China in Beijing and the Giza Pyramid complex in Egypt.
Other proposed venues shared via Instagram Stories are Hong Kong's Galaxy Arena and the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Hawaii. No dates have been confirmed yet.
