Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken to Instagram to share plans for an upcoming world tour including possible venues in the United States, UK, Kenya and more. The news comes after West made a statement saying he was having trouble booking concert arenas, and compared his situation to that of rock n' roll legend Elvis Presley.

On Wednesday (February 7), West shared a poster - via Insta Stories - for various proposed concerts around the world. The poster was part of a screenshot of a conversation West was likely having with someone at Cara Lewis Group, a New York-based entertainment company who are seemingly handling all concert and tour bookings.

The tentative dates would be from June 2024 until February 2025. So what proposed tour dates and venues were included on the poster? Here's everything you need to know.

Full list of possible dates for Kanye West's world tour

The current list of unconfirmed dates and venues that Kanye West shared via Instagram is below:

June 22, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena

June 23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotia Bank Arena

June 27, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

June 28, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

June 29, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

June 30, 2024 - New York City, New York, US at Barclays Center

July 5, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena

July 6, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia, US at State Farm Arena

July 13, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center

July 14, 2024 - Houston, Texas, US at Toyota Center

July 19, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 20, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 21, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 5, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois, US at United Center

July 26, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena

July 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at Crypto Arena

July 5, 2024 - Mexico City (CDMX), Mexico at Arena CDMX

August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena

August 17, 2024 - Madrid, Spain at Madrid Arena

August 30, 2024 - Cairo, Egypt at Cairo International Stadium

September 5, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

September 6, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

September 7, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

September 8, 2024 - London, UK at London O2

November 29, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena

November 30, 2024 - Dubai, UAE at Coca-Cola Arena

December 7, 2024 - Nairobi, Kenya at Nyayo International Stadium

December 14, 2024 - Lagos, Nigeria at Eko Energy City

January 11, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

January 12, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

January 24, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

January 25, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

February 7, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome

Where else might Kanye West perform?

Kanye West uploaded an additional screenshot of a conversation he was having with American rapper Freddie Gibbs. The Grammy-nominated artist appears to ask West if he would like to perform at the Petco Stadium in San Diego, to which West replied: "Yes I do. Who do I speak to?".

In another Instagram story, West appears to receive a message from a contact named 'Julz', with a host of proposed venues across the world. The message suggests West might like to perform at the Corcovado Mountain in Rio De Janeiro, the Great Wall of China in Beijing and the Giza Pyramid complex in Egypt.