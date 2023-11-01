Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are reportedly dating (Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly got a new man in her life. The 'Good 4 U' singer, 20, has been single since her split from music-executive Zack Bia last August. A source told the US Sun that Olivia Rodrigo is now dating British actor Louis Partridge, 20, after a string of dates. The 'Vampire' singer is set to begin her The Guts UK Tour May 2024.

According to the source they said: “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see. They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it’s been Louis who she has been inseparable from. They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Who is Louis Partridge?

Louis Partridge is an English actor from Wandsworth in London, he has an older sister Issie Partridge and also a younger sister. He made his acting debut in a short film ‘Beneath Water (2014)’.

Louis Partridge, is best known for his role as Lord Tewkesbury in the Netflix films ‘Enola Holmes (2020)’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2 (2022)’ alongside actress Millie Bobby Brown and actor Henry Cavill. The actor also had roles in ‘Paddington 2 (2017)’, ‘The Lost Girls (2022)’ and played Sid Vicious in the TV series ‘Pistol (2022)’.

According to his IMDB profile the actor has two upcoming projects, a movie ‘Ferryman’ which is in pre-production and doesn’t have a premiere date yet, and TV mini-series ‘Disclaimer’ which is in post-production and due out in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement