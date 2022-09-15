Oti Mabuse has been announced as the host of a new quiz show, called The Tower, after her ITV dating show, Romeo and Duet was axed after just one series

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 32, who is also a judge on Dancing On Ice and The Masked Dancer, made her first solo debut with the ITV dating show.

Mabuse, who lives in London, will be the host of a new show called The Tower, which is currently in the process of finding potential contestants.

Oti Mabuse set to host brand new quiz show ‘The Tower’ after ‘Romeo and Duet’ axed. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

According to The Sun , The Tower is “set in a unique world,” and comes from the creative team behind Channel 4’s Escape To The Chateau.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse is the host of the new dating show (Photo: Goat Films/ITV)

The Producers of the new show, put out a call for contestants, they said: “Star of Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Masked Dancer Oti Mabuse is looking for outgoing, lively and knowledgeable teams of two to be part of a TV quiz show first — The Tower.”

“Set in a unique world, your general knowledge, strategic thinking and judgement will be tested to the max in this exciting new game.

“Teams of friends, family, colleagues or partners battle to win a cash prize. Be part of something extraordinary.”

Unfortunately, the pro dancer’s first attempt at hosting was axed as it failed to draw in a large enough audience. After being announced in January and launched in April, the musical-dating show was given the chop three months later in July - after just one series.

Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, and Jonathan Ross on The Masked Dancer

A TV insider told The Sun: “The feeling was that it wasn’t a case of Oti not being right for the show, more that the show wasn’t right for Oti.”

“We’ve seen on The Masked Dancer just how her infectious energy and humour works best in a less-scripted, more conversational setting.”

They continued: “This will be gut-wrenching for Oti as it was her first solo presenting gig since quitting Strictly to pursue new opportunities.”

Expectations for Romeo and Duet were high, as Oti is extremely popular with audiences, and the show was given a prime-time slot on ITV. However, it wasn’t enough to draw in the big Saturday night audiences.

Oti Mabuse attends the “Strictly Come Dancing” launch show red carpet, at Television Centre on August 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

With this new show, “Oti will have the chance to banter with contestants as well as use her presence to hold the show together,”said The Sun insider.