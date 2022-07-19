The former Newcastle and England striker last appeared on a UK TV show over a decade ago.

Footballing legend Paul Gascoigne has reportedly signed up for his first UK TV show in over 10 years.

The former Newcastle striker will appear on Channel 4’s new show Scared Of The Dark.

“This will be a real endurance challenge for Gazza - but that’s the whole point of the show,” a source told The Sun , adding: “Along with the other celebrities taking part, he’ll have to survive in darkness for seven days in a specially constructed space.

“During that time, he’ll also have to complete a series of thought-provoking tasks in order to keep his place in the contest. Despite the scale of the challenge, Gazza passed all his assessments with flying colours and filming on the programme will start shortly.”

The 55-year-old last appeared on a UK TV show over a decade ago, in 2009, when he was on the popular television game show The Weakest Link.

Paul’s daughter Bianca appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in Italy, and his son Regan put on his skates for this year’s Dancing On Ice.

What is Scared of the Dark?

The brand new six-part series is a ground-breaking endurance experiment that will see a group of celebrities enter a specially created pitch-black reality space for seven days.

The famous faces will endure the pressures of light deprivation and must undertake a series of thought-provoking challenges.

Those that fail at their challenges will have to take on tasks to save their place on the show.

At the end of the seven days, only one will step out into the light as the series winner.

Head of live events at Channel 4 Tom Beck said: “Funny, frightening and totally unexpected, this idea really jumped out at us – much like we’ll be jumping out and surprising a load of terrified celebrities. The show promises an enticing mix of reality, entertainment and experiment, and I can’t wait to turn the lights off and get started.”

Where is Gazza now?

The former Newcastle United and Tottenham star retired from football in 2004 and has battled a number of personal demons, as well as suffering from multiple addiction issues.

After years of struggling with personal issues, the former midfielder is thought to be in a much better place personally.

Last year, Paul appeared on the Italian version of I’m a Celebrity but was forced to quit the show after dislocating his shoulder.

He also featured in the Rangers’ 150th-anniversary celebration match between Rangers Legends and a World Legends side in March, netting a last-minute goal.

When can I watch Scared Of The Dark?