Pete Davidson’s set at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was his long-awaited return to stand-up

Pete Davidson launched a foul-mouthed tirade against a member of the audience during his most recent stand-up performance, after the audience member heckled him on stage by calling him ‘racist.’

The comment, made during a post-show discussion between comedians Davidson, Jon Stewart and Davidson’s former ‘SNL’ colleague John Mulaney, prompted the comedian to address the heckler directly after Stewart jumped in, trying to explain that it was all part of Pete's comedic act.

Davidson launched into his attack, saying to the heckler “you're a c**t. Sit the f**k down,” leaving the audience at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania shocked with the exchange. Stewart, ever the professional, tried to make light of the exchange by stating shortly after “clean up in aisle 3.”

It was Pete Davidson’s long-awaited return to the stand-up circuit, having taken time out to enter rehab and battling his ongoing issues with depression, stemming from PTSD brought on after his father, a New York firefighter, died during the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre. The former ‘SNL’ star has also recently broken up with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, who starred alongside him in the comedy-horror ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies.’

Davidson is rumoured to be using ketamine in an attempt to help alleviate some of his depressive moments, but fans of the comedian are not surprised about his clap back to the audience member - many will remember his foul-mouthed sting against PETA earlier this year when he was accused of adopting the wrong breed of dog - in their eyes.

What was the joke Pete Davidson made that was ‘racist’?

Pete's alleged "racism" stemmed from a comedic bit about home bedrooms. In the midst of his set, Pete discussed his realtor, who happened to be black. He recounted how the realtor showed him various homes and referred to one of the rooms as the "master bedroom."

In his typical comedic style, Pete even played with the idea of himself as "the master." However, it was only after the realtor corrected him, explaining that the term had been changed to "primary bedroom" due to its historical association with slavery.