Audience members were split about how the comedian handled the situation

Peter Kay reportedly had a heckler removed from his comedy show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday (7 January) evening.

The 49-year-old comedian who stepped back from performing in 2017, has been back on the road with his comeback tour since December 2022, with performances in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle and Belfast lined up for 2023.

Kay was on stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool when a member of the crowd allegedly loudly asked for an autograph from their seat. In videos seen by the Liverpool Echo, the comedian can be seen saying, “Oh, it’s all kicking off here.”

So did Peter Kay have the heckler removed from the show? Here’s everything we know so far.

Did Peter Kay have a heckler removed from his show?

Reported by the Liverpool Echo, who have seen videos of the incident, Kay had to stop his live performance to address a man in the crowd who was causing a disturbance.

Peter Kay has had a heckler removed during his performance in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images)

The Bolton comedian reportedly said: “Oh, it’s all kicking off here.” Adding: “Where’s my phone? He’s a bit of an a******e, he’s a bit annoying.”

Kay then went on to say: “I like a laugh, I’m a comedian but I can tell all them people round there are getting a bit naughty now. He likes the limelight, I know I do but I’m on stage.”

Following the incident the man, who has been described as a heckler was removed from the audience by the show’s security team.

What did the heckler say?

The exact nature of what the heckler did to cause the disruption is not known, however on Twitter fans who were at the show have stated that he was “asking for an autograph”.

What has the audience reaction been?

The reaction from audience members was divided, with some praising the comedian and others calling him out for having the man evicted from the performance.

Fans who attended the show have been sharing their opinions about the incident on Twitter, with one twitter user writing: “@peterkay_co_uk Saw you tonight @MandSBankArenca and I can honestly say, I laughed, cried and felt every emotion possible. You are so talented and so glad you got rid of the heckler. Please continue being you.”

Whilst another Twitter user said: “@peterkay_co_uk absolutely top entertainment at the M&S Bank Arena last night,” tweeted @SueLindsay7. “Expert way of dealing with a k***head heckler as well, think 13,000 people were glad to see him escorted out.”

However, some fans were less than impressed, with one fan on Twitter saying: “@peterkay_co_uk first half funny tonight until you decided to throw that feller out for asking for an autograph, doesn’t look good mate I thought you was one of us.”

Can I get tickets to his tour?

Kay began touring again in December 2022, with his first performance at the AO Arena in Manchester ending with a standing ovation. Tickets sold out fast, with the comedian announcing additional dates on social media on 11 December.

His first tour for over a decade, the 49-year-old comedian will perform at 110 shows across the UK, with dates scheduled in London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle and Belfast.