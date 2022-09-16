Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland married in 2020 after two years of dating

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow, 36, and Selling the OC cast member Tyler Stanaland, 33, have announced their split.

The pair, who live in Los Angeles, confirmed they were going separate ways in a joint statement on Instagram last night, alongside a black and white photo.

Brittany posted on her Instagram: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends, and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and Selling the OC cast member Tyler Stanaland have announced their split. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hollywood actress Brittany and professional surfer Tyler began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement the following year. They married at a ceremony in Malibu on March 14, 2020.

A number of celebrities reacted to Brittany’s post, including her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson who commented: “Love you Brit.”

The split comes after a rough patch in their relationship following Tyler’s appearance in season one of Selling the OC, which landed on Netflix at the end of last month.

During the selling-sunset spin-off show, Kayla Cardona tried to kiss Tyler off camera on two occasions.

Actress Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland attend the Screenwriters Tribute at Sconset Casino during the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival )

Speaking on Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, he said: “One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” he said.

“And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

“But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married,” Stanaland added.

Kayla later apologised after she was confronted by fellow agents on the show.

The cast of Selling The OC attend a Netflix hosts Open House Cocktail Party celebrating their real estate and home renovation series. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix)

A source recently told People Magazine that Tyler’s appearance on the show caused problems in his relationship.

They said: “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show, but he was adamant he wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”