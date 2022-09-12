Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice has paid tribute to the Queen following her death.

The husband of Princess Beatrice has shared an unseen picture of the Queen and her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posted the image alongside a tribute to the monarch following her death at the age of 96.

The 38-year-old from London is the founder and chief executive of a property development and interior design company and is married to Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram he said it was “Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours”.

“What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he said.

Edo shared this image on his Instagram as well as a tribute.

He added: “Feeling very lucky our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest in Peace, Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted.”

Edoardo shared a picture of the Queen driving as a young woman and one taken with her much-loved corgis.

Another picture showed the Queen in a mint green outfit with her husband arriving for Edoardo’s July 2020 wedding to Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed last July in a secret lockdown wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor – her father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle.

The ceremony was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip after initial plans were postponed because of the pandemic.

The Queen even loaned Beatrice a vintage dress and a tiara which the monarch wore on her wedding day in 1947.

Beatrice is one of the Queen’s eight grandchildren and the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She gave birth to a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, on September 18, 2021, and is also the stepmother to Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s young son Wolfie from his previous relationship with his ex-fiancee, Dara Huang.

Princess Beatrice poses alongside her wedding dress as it goes on display at Windsor Castle (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She is currently not a full-time working royal and is vice president of partnerships and strategy at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm.

However, the princess was recently given a new role and title following the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8.

Princess Beatrice will receive a new tittle after the death of her mother.

She is now a Counsellor of State, which means she is now one of only four people who can act on behalf of - and fill in for - King Charles III when needed.

Her duties will include partaking in privy council meetings, signing documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors.

Prior to the Queen’s death, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were the four required Counsellors of State.