Former Levante star and Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has sadly passed away at the age of 28

Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing on-pitch during a league match in Albania. The 28-year-old striker was playing for Egnatia against Partizani when the incident occurred on Saturday (November 11). The game was suspended following the tragic event.

Dwamena had played for teams including Levante, FC Zurich, Zaragoza, Vejle Boldklub and was playing for his current club, Albania's Egnatia, when just 23-minutes into the game he collapsed on the pitch.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 28-year-old, who reportedly had a history of heart issues. Here's everything we know so far about what happened to Raphael Dwamena.

Who was Raphael Dwamena?

Dwamena was a professional footballer from Ghana who played as a striker for teams including Levante, FC Zurich, Zaragoza, Vejle Boldklub and his current team, Albanian side Egnatia. The 28-year-old also played three times for Ghana internationally in 2017, scoring two goals.

How did Raphael Dwamena die?

Reported by the Mirror, the 28-year-old tragically died on Saturday (November 11). The former Ghana international had been playing a match for his team, Albania's KF Egnatia, when just 23-minutes into the game he collapsed on the pitch.

Dwamena is believed to have died from a heart attack, according to reports. Medical teams attempted to revive the young footballer, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to hospital in Kavaja.

He reportedly had a heart condition, with Dwamena previously collapsing on the pitch in 2021 during a cup match in Austria between his then club Blau-Weiss Linz and Hartberg. He is said to have had a heart operation and had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted.

The Albanian Football Federation (AFL) said in a statement: "Despite the immediate intervention of specialist doctors he unfortunately passed away. The AFL expresses its deepest condolences to the Dwamena family and the Egnatia club for this great loss that has shocked the entire Albanian football community."

Raphael Dwamena tributes

Tributes have been pouring in following news of the 28-year-old's death. His former football club, Levante led the tributes on X, alongside a photo of Dwamena they said: "On behalf of #LevanteUD, we would like to express our sincere condolences on the passing of our former player, Raphael Dwamena. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. His legacy at our club will live on forever. RIP"

Whilst, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reposted a Tweet from account Ghana Black Stars, which reads: "Our thoughts are with Raphael Dwamena's family in this difficult moment. He proudly represented us 9 times and scored 2 goals."

