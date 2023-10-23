Rebecca Adlington: Ex-Olympic swimmer "heartbroken" after second miscarriage

Adlington revealed news of the tragic late miscarriage of her daugher on Instagram.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Adlington has tragically lost her baby daughter at 20 weeks pregnant.

The former Olympic swimmer announced on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage, saying that doctors "found no heartbeat" at a scan.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adlington said: "I don't really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20-week scan this week and they found no heartbeat. I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love her and remember her always.

"I don't have the strength or words right now and don't feel ready to share this news. However, I can't pretend to be ok or fake a smile. I can't have people ask me how pregnancy is or when I am due as I still look pregnant. I don't have the strength to tell this news individually."

Adlington, who has two children, suffered a previous miscarriage at 12 weeks last year, and ended up with sepsis while in hospital. She added that her husband Andy "is truly amazing. I couldn't have survived without you." She also thanked NHS workers at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, calling them "incredible".