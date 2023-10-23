Rebecca Adlington: Ex-Olympic swimmer "heartbroken" after second miscarriage
Adlington revealed news of the tragic late miscarriage of her daugher on Instagram.
Rebecca Adlington has tragically lost her baby daughter at 20 weeks pregnant.
The former Olympic swimmer announced on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage, saying that doctors "found no heartbeat" at a scan.
Adlington said: "I don't really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20-week scan this week and they found no heartbeat. I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love her and remember her always.
"I don't have the strength or words right now and don't feel ready to share this news. However, I can't pretend to be ok or fake a smile. I can't have people ask me how pregnancy is or when I am due as I still look pregnant. I don't have the strength to tell this news individually."
Adlington, who has two children, suffered a previous miscarriage at 12 weeks last year, and ended up with sepsis while in hospital. She added that her husband Andy "is truly amazing. I couldn't have survived without you." She also thanked NHS workers at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, calling them "incredible".
"We are so truly heartbroken," she added. "Our beautiful girl. Rest in peace."