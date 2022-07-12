Reports of the two 19-year-olds breakup comes shortly after they celebrated their 3 year anniversary in May

According to a source from the Daily Mail, Romeo Beckham and girlfriend of three years, Mia Regan, have split up.

The news confirming the breakup came after the 19-year-old footballer deleted all pictures of Regan from his Instagram account.

Who is Romeo Beckham?

Romeo Beckham is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Inter Miami II, and is best known as the son of former professional player David Beckham and ex Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham .

He was born on 1 September 2002 in London, the second eldest child - his siblings are older brother Brooklyn , born 4 March 1999, younger brother Cruz, born 20 February 2005 and younger sister Harper, born 10 July 2011.

Romeo Beckham poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London on November 29, 2021 (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Beckham attended the Wetherby School in London, an independent school for boys aged two to eight, and then Millfield School in Somerset, a public school.

He joined Arsenal’s Academy in 2014 but was released the following year, after which he decided to pursue a career in tennis. In 2015, his coach John Johnson said that the 12-year-old could have the potential to be a Wimbledon champion.

Andy Murray (L) speaks with Romeo Beckham after the pair hit a few balls prior to Murray’s practice session at the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

He said: “Romeo Beckham could have a serious tennis future. He has a lot of talent and very good hand-eye coordination.”

In 2020, Beckham announced that he was looking to make a return to the world of football following his five year absence from the sport - in September 2021, after he turned 19, he joined the USL League One club Fort Lauderdale FC, which was later renamed Inter Miami II in 2022.

How did dad David Beckham react to Inter Miami II goal?

On Monday (11 July), Beckham scored his first goal for Inter Miami II in a match against Orlando City.

The 19-year-old player was given the responsibility of taking a free-kick from the 25 yard line, which he scored.

Taking to social media, Beckham’s father, David Beckham, shared a post on his Instagram story that showed his son scoring the free kick.

Romeo Beckham #37 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against Club Universitario de Deportes during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on January 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

He wrote: “Well done mate so proud. First goal in a MIAMI shirt.”

Beckham re-shared the post from his dad on his own Instagram story, adding the caption: “Love u dad that was for you [love heart emojis]”

Has he broken up with girlfriend Mia Regan?

According to a source that spoke to the Daily Mail , Beckham and his girlfriend of three years, Mia Regan, have split up.

The source said: “Essentially the long distance relationship at their young ages took its toll. Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they’re very fond of each other and the family love Mia.

“She’s continuing to collaborate with Victoria Beckham through her work, but sadly Romeo and Mia aren’t together anymore.”

Beckham is based in Florida as a midfielder with Inter Miami II, whereas Regan is situated primarily in London.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attend the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The source added: “He’s focused on his football and living in Miami and she’s in the UK, working on her modelling and influencer career.

“It’s amicable. The pair still support each other in their respective careers and she recently commented on him scoring for his club.”

The confirmation of their breakup comes after Beckham wiped all pictures of Regan from his Instagram account.

The last picture of Beckham on Regan’s account was from over two months ago, when the pair celebrated their three year anniversary in May.

She shared a series of pictures, including one of their matching love heart tattoos.

In the caption, Regan wrote: “I love you 5eva.