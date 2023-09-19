The Google-owned company has paused monetisation of Brand's channel after he was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse

The monetisation of Russell Brand's YouTube channel has been suspended following sexual assault allegations made against him, the company has confirmed.

In recent years, he has stepped back from the mainstream and focused on his YouTube channel, which currently has more than 6.6 million subscribers.

However, the Google-owned company has now confirmed that it has suspended the monetisation of his channel's content in light of the allegations raised in the joint Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times investigation. The move means that Brand will not be able to earn money from videos he uploads to the platform while the suspension is in place.

In a statement, YouTube said: “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

It confirmed that the decision was taken in relation to the "serious allegations against the creator", adding: "This action means the channel is no longer able to monetise on YouTube". The monetisation suspension will affect all channels owned or operated by Brand.