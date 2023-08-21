Beltran was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and had to have his left arm amputated as part of his treatment

A TikTok star who was diagnosed with cancer in his teens and had to have his arm amputated as part of his treatment has died at the age of 21. Sean Lester Beltran, who has over 976,000 followers on his TikTok account, received a diagnosis of bone marrow cancer in 2021 and had been battling the disease ever since.

But he always remained upbeat and shared his treatment journey with his fans online, believing that he would beat the disease. Sadly, he lost his battle on Sunday (August 20). His death was announced on Facebook by his mother, and many tributes have been left on social media since then.

So, just who was Sean Beltran, what did his mother say as she announced his death and what tributes have been left to him? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Sean Beltran?

Sean Beltran was a TikTok star known for posting inspirational, raw and honest videos about the effects of cancer on the body as he underwent treatment for bone marrow cancer. He was born on June 8 2002 and died on August 20 2023. According to an interview Beltran gave in 2021, he was diagnosed with the condition when he went to the doctors because he was unable to complete workout routines without his muscles aching for over two months afterwards.

Doctors identified a lump on his left shoulder and it was found to be cancerous through a biopsy. Although immediate treatment was given, the cancer had already progressed to a late stage and Beltran had to have his arm amputated and was told his life expectancy was short.

He said: “I cried a lot and couldn’t believe that this could happen to me,” at the time. He adapted to life with only one arm, and some of his videos showed how he changed parts of his daily routine as well as everyday tasks to be able to perform them effectively with one arm.

TikTok star Sean Beltran has died age 21 of bone marrow cancer. Photo by TikTok/Sean Lester Beltran.

He also frequently filmed himself preparing for further cancer treatment, having cancer treatment, and then recovering from the effects of it. Beltran also had large followings on Facebook and Instagram.

Tragically, his last post on his Instagram page came just two days before his death, on Friday 18 August. He wrote: “I am truly grateful for all your prayers, support and love.

"It means the world to me that you have chosen to join me on my journey. I can't thank each and every one of you for all your likes, comments and shares and especially all those powerful messages and prayers for my healing. I will continue to heal and gain my strength back to be able to inspire more people. This is not the end, see you guys soon.”

How was Sean Beltran’s death announced?

Beltran’s death was announced yesterday (Sunday, August 20) by his mother, Leslie Beltran Fernandez, who said her son’s life was “a treasure”. Taking to her Facebook page, she posted a photo of Beltran and wrote: “With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved son, Sean Lester Beltran.

"Lord, bless the soul of my son. Let him be resting in peace and experiencing the tremendous joys of heaven. In loving memory of my son, his life was a blessing, a treasure. The love you gave and the life you lived, will forever be remembered. You will always be in our heart Anak.” In another post she added: “My love for you is immeasurable, my child.”

It would appear that a funeral service has already taken place for Beltran. His mother posted a video of what appeared to be mourners attending his funeral on her Facebook page earlier today (August 21). Alongside the video she wrote: “Son, so many are visiting you Sean Lester Beltran so many love you... We are so proud of you because you have accomplished your purpose here on earth. You will forever be remembered.”

What tributes have been left to Sean Beltran?

Tributes have been pouring in to Beltran, on both his social media profiles and his mother’s Facebook page. One wrote: “I'm always your fan Sean. Even if you leave us it hurts. I cried because I know you fought. Rest in paradise.”

Another wrote: “I always looked to this brave man when I was in my lowest part of my life, you are an inspiration to everyone. See you again idol! Fly high.” A third said: “Eternal rest brave warrior no more pain up there u are our inspiration.”