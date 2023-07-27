The performance which took place in 1992 was criticised by other stars including Madonna

Sinead O’Connor, the iconic Irish singer who is best known for her songs including “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “Mandinka” has died at the age of 56.

O’Connor’s haunting voice and raw lyrics defined the music of a generation, she challenged the status quo in Ireland, openly calling out the Catholic Church and bringing to light the sexual abuse scandal years before an official apology would be granted.

She was known for her activism and protest songs, none more memorable than her acapella performance of Bob Marley’s “War” during an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), which saw her face worldwide backlash and criticism from Madonna and Joe Pesci. So, what is the real story behind the SNL War performance, why did she tear up a photo of the Pope and what was the reaction?

When did Sinead O’Connor perform War on Saturday Night Live?

O’Connor’s famous Saturday Night Live performance took place on October 3, 1992. She had just released her third album “Am I Not Your Girl?” and as planned sung an acapella cover of Bob Marley’s “War” for the end of the show. However, at the end of the song she replaced the words with “child abuse”, looked straight into the camera and ripped up a photo of then Pope John Paul II whilst singing the word “evil”, telling viewers to “fight the real enemy”.

The whole room descended into silence, with executive producer Lorne Michaels reportedly recalling “the air went out the studio”. Michaels ordered that the audience applause sign not be used and the episode ended. Following the episode NBC received 4,400 complaints.

You can watch the performance below.

Why did she rip up a picture of the Pope?

O’Connor ripped up the photo of Pope John Paul II in a protest against the sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church. As a 14-year-old she had been sent to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity laundry in Dublin for being a “problem child”. Reported by Irish Central, in an interview with the Irish Sun she shared her experience in the laundry which only closed its doors in 1996.

O’Connor said: “We were girls in there, not women, just children really. And the girls in there cried every day. It was a prison. We didn’t see our families, we were locked in, cut off from life, deprived of a normal childhood.”

In 2010, the Vatican issued an apology for the sexual abuse scandal in Ireland. However it would not be the last apology issued, in 2018, Pope Francis again apologised for the “crimes” against Irish women and children following the revelation of the mass baby graves at the Tuam mother and baby home.

What was the reaction?

Following the performance, O’Connor faced worldwide backlash and was booed by fans just weeks later during a performance in tribute to Bob Dylan in Madison Square Gardens.

Sinead O’Connor was booed by fans when she took to the stage for the Bob Dylan tribute show at Madison Square Garden (Photo: MARIA BASTONE/AFP via Getty Images)

The week after her performance, SNL guest host Joe Pesci hit out at O’Connor. The Goodfellas actor held the picture of the Pope taped back together, telling the audience, “she was very lucky it wasn’t my show. Cos if it was my show, I would’ve gave her such a smack.”

In her 2021 memoir Rememberings, O’Connor reflected on the performance and what it meant for her career. Reported by Joe, she said: “Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”

What did Madonna say?

Following the performance O’Connor received criticism from other music stars including Madonna who was raised Catholic. When the queen of pop performed on SNL later in the year she parodied O’Connor’s performance. During a rendition of “Bad Girl” she told viewers to “fight the real enemy” and tore up an image of Joey Buttafuoco.