Sonya Lennon has hit back at judgemental people after revealing her 17-year-old daughter was laughed at by a pharmacist, while buying a pregnancy test

Sonya Lennon has urged people to think before they make assumptions, after her daughter experienced “judgement” while buying pregnancy tests.

The fashion expert took to LinkedIn to “broaden [the] awareness” of people’s actions and to explain the situation in a post that has now reached a quarter of a million people.

Sonya explained that her 17-year-old daughter, Evie, has to submit a negative pregnancy test ahead of taking anti-acne medication Roaccutane, as a side effect of the drug is that there is a high risk of birth defects.

Sonya said: “For eight months now, our smart, self-possessed daughter has gone into pharmacies to buy these pregnancy tests.

“Every time without fail, someone, usually a customer smirks, makes a disparaging comment…or does something which leads to her feeling like she has to explain herself, which she does not.

“This month, the side head nod and involuntary laugh came from one pharmacy staff member to another. That was too much.”

Sonya explained that she had had enough of the judgement and went to speak to the pharmacists.

“I asked them to suspend judgement and to think twice before making assumptions. They were very embarrassed and apologised unreservedly. They are good people who fell victim to society’s basic instincts and predisposition to snap judgements.

“Wouldn’t the world be a better place if we stopped judging people based on the tiny bit of the iceberg that’s visible above the waterline and practiced kindness and tolerance and humility.” she added.

In a bid to make the world a better place without unreserved judgement, Sonya spoke to the Irish Examiner about changing our actions.

She said: “For me, the important part of the post was to just start to question the judgements we make, through the lens of empathy and understanding and not knowing all the facts.

“It’s not about one individual. It’s about how we behave on a day to day has an impact on other people.”

