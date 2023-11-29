Spotify Wrapped: The Joe Rogan Experience named the most listened-to podcast in 2023 - who else joins him?
He might face continued accusations of platforming guests that shouldn’t be given air-time, but Joe Rogan is your most listened-to podcast in 2023 according to Spotify.
On average, an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which became a Spotify exclusive in September 2020, draws in around 11 million listeners and ranks first among all Spotify podcasts in the United States and Great Britain.
“Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alex Cooper and also exclusive to Spotify, maintained its second-place position globally, paralleling the exclusivity of Joe Rogan's podcast on the platform. Climbing to the third spot is Dr. Andrew Huberman's science podcast, “Huberman Lab.” “Anything Goes,” Emma Chamberlain's podcast, secured the fourth position after becoming exclusive to Spotify in 2023, having claimed the third spot in the previous year. “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” having recently secured an ad sales deal with iHeartMedia, rounded out the global list at fifth place.
In the latest iteration of Spotify Wrapped for this year, users can enjoy enhanced features tailored to their preferences. The introduction of "Sound Town" stands out, employing shared listening habits to match listeners with a city that resonates with their musical tastes. Additionally, users can look forward to personalized video messages from their top artists and a star-studded lineup including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, SZA, and Dolly Parton
The most popular podcasts globally according to Spotify Unwrapped 2023:
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Huberman Lab
- anything goes with emma chamberlain
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Crime Junkie
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
- Serial Killers
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
- TED Talks Daily
UK Most Popular Podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
- Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
- Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
- Call Her Daddy
