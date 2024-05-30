Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A small but important update has been given on Steve Wright’s sad death

The story surrounding Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright's death, which occurred in February at the age of 69, continues to unfold three months later.

The veteran broadcaster passed away unexpectedly at a flat in central London, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike, and marking the end of a career spanning five decades.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that while his death was unexpected, there were no suspicious circumstances. Recent updates from Westminster Register Office confirmed that there will be no inquest into Wright's death.

Such investigations typically occur around sudden, violent or unnatural deaths, with exceptions for cases involving neglect or if the person was in police custody or prison at the time of death.

But unusually, his death has yet to be formally registered. That goes against the usual recommendation of doing so within five days - including weekends and holidays.

Westminster Register Office said it will issue a ‘certificate for a burial’ to be given to a funeral director, or an application for cremation which would need to be completed and given to the crematorium - necessary steps before a funeral can proceed.

Wright first joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show and held various positions including an afternoon show and a breakfast show at the station.

He had a stint at commercial radio before returning to BBC Radio 2 in 1996 to host Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Sunday Love Songs and three years later had Steve Wright In The Afternoon every weekday on Radio 2.

Wright stepped down in September 2022, replaced by Scott Mills in a schedule shake-up, but Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2.