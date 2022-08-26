The 17-year-old founder of sustainable fashion brand F5, is on a mission to change the industry

A teenager has set up her own sustainable fashion brand after becoming concerned about the industry’s impact on the environment.

Sarisha Ved, who lives in Dubai, was just aged 14, when she founded F5 after deciding to start something positive that could help others during the covid-19 pandemic.

The now 17-year-old told National World that she named the business F5 because that key on a standard keyboard is the command for refresh - which is the message behind her vision.

“In five to ten years all fashion brands will be sustainable. The fashion industry has caused a lot of harm to the world and if it isn’t changed there won’t be a world for future generations,” Sarisha said.

Sarisha Ved, founder of F5.

All of F5’s products are made from organic or recycled materials, and even their packaging is compostable.

Their clothes are made in factories which are undergoing the Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit. This assesses a site based on labour standards, health and safety, environment and business ethics.

The mostly athleisure range currently includes clothing for both adults and kids.

Sarisha said: “I based the design off my own personal style.

“But it was also made during Covid-19 when everyone was living in sweatpants and hoodies.

“Comfort is still something that is important to me.”

The company sells a range of clothing for children and adults.

As well as being passionate about the environment, Sarisha is also involved in charitable work.

“I was inspired when on a trip to India,” she said.

“The children had to walk four hours to school - we took them books and food.

“It made me want to do something and make a change.”

Sarisha was just 14-years-old when she started the business.

F5 has a range of t-shirts calles Tees for Fees and 100% of the profits from this collection are donated to underprivileged communities to help children gain better access to education.

“It’s amazing to have already made a difference,” Sarisha said.

“In the future we want to raise more for charity - in particular animal charities.”

F5 is currently having its first international pop-up on London’s Oxford Street.

Sarisha said: “We couldn’t think of a better city than London to have our first international pop-up.

“I am immensely proud that we are unlocking international opportunities for the brand.

“We are eager to continue supporting such transformative programs in our journey of building a purpose-led business.”