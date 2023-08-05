A Number 10 spokesperson said they would not provide a 'running commentary' on the PM's holiday

A TikToker has claimed she spotted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the end of her 7am indoor cycling class in Santa Monica, where he is currently on holiday.

Hannah Harmelin posted a video on Friday evening (4 August) saying she spotted Sunak after seeing security around and inside the class.

But according to Harmelin, this wasn't just any old spin-class. Instead, it was a "Taylor Swift-themed 7am SoulCycle class".

What happened?

Harmelin said the heightened security around the class led her to initially believe Swift would be joining herself, as she is performing in Los Angeles this week as part of her The Eras Tour. The TikToker said in the video: “I think I just had the biggest heart attack of my life.

“So I walk into my Taylor Swift-themed 7am SoulCycle class in Santa Monica, and there’s Secret Service everywhere in the studio, they’re lined up on the sidewalk, they’re inside, they’re in every corner. They’re like, standing there with their earpieces and they’re all serious and there’s just security everywhere.

“I’m like, ‘What is going on?' So we get in and I’m like trying to look around but trying to play it cool and the security guard comes into the class, there’s actually like three of them standing in all the corners and they stand there like all serious the whole entire class."

(L-R) Akshata Murty, Krishna Sunak, Anoushka Sunak and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Santa Monica Pier on 3 August (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Harmelin said that celebrities pop into LA fitness classes "all the time", and the instructors "usually like turn on and off the lights, in this class she just like kept the lights off, it was very private.

"And of course you’ve heard of like Justin Bieber coming in and singing a song and like Beyonce and Jay Z like riding class. So I’m freaking out the whole time. So the class ends and I’m looking around trying to see where she is. Turns out it was the Prime Minister of the UK – apparently he’s a Swifty.”

Sunak is currently on holiday in California and was pictured with his wife Akshata Murty and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, at an amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday (3 August), the first day of their US trip.

A Number 10 spokesperson told the PA News agency they will not be providing a running commentary on the Prime Minister’s holiday.

What is SoulCycle?

The latest Sunak sighting comes after reports of his wife Akshata Murty attending a SoulCycle class in Notting Hill with US first lady Jill Biden the morning after the King’s coronation.

SoulCycle is a fitness company that specialises in indoor cycling classes. It was founded in 2006 and quickly gained widespread popularity, particularly in major cities across the United States.

SoulCycle classes typically take place in dimly lit rooms with stationary bikes arranged in a circular formation. Instructors lead participants through high-energy, music-driven workouts that combine cycling with upper body exercises and choreography.

The classes aim to provide not only a physical workout but also a motivational and spiritual experience, emphasising empowerment and a sense of community.

The company's branding and marketing often focus on creating a unique atmosphere, with slogans and mantras encouraging participants to push their limits and find their inner strength. The term "SoulCycle" itself implies a connection between body, mind and soul during the workout.

As to exactly what a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class actually entails, the details are unclear, though it most likely featured an exclusive playlist with Swift's most popular and upbeat songs like 'Shake It Off', 'Blank Space' and 'Bad Blood' serving as the soundtrack to an exhilarating workout.

It may have also included song-inspired cycling routines. Perhaps - during 'Love Story' - participants pedalled faster during the romantic chorus and slowed down during the verses?