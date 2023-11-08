Tennessee Thresher is a TikTok and Instagram influencer, a boxer and a model - but she’s known for what she says as much as what she does

Tennessee Thresher is a TikTok and Instagram influencer, a boxer and a model. Photo by Instagram/Tennessee Thresher.

Instagram and TikTok influencer Tennessee Thresher is no stranger to getting people’s temperatures rising, it seems. If she’s not posing in her lingerie for Insta snaps, she’s engaging in spats with fellow entertainment industry stars or settling scores in the boxing ring.

Now, she’s taking part in “Locked In”, a TV show that’s similar to Big Brother for Gen Z which is broadcast on Youtube by fashion brand Footasylum. Now, she’s got everyone’s pulses going again with two big revelations she made in the latest episode of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, just who is Thresher, what did she say during the latest episode of Locked In, and what exactly is the show? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Tennessee Thresher?

Tennessee Thresher is a social media influencer on Instagram and TikTok. She’s also a model and a boxer. She was born in Surrey, England, on 5 November 2000, which means she is now 23-years-old.

She has 550,000 followers on her Instagram, @tennesseethresh, and also more than 540,000 followers on her TikTok account, also @tennesseethresh. Her pages are full of glamorous shots of her in beautiful locations or posing in branded clothing.

Thresher began her modelling career in 2017. She is signed with Muse, a marketing, talent and production agency in the UK. In 2018 she collaborated with fashion brand Missy Empire for her own collection. She said about the partnership at the time: "I have designed every piece with curves and sexy vibes in mind." In May, she began working with Fashion Nova as an ambassador.

Tennessee Thresher is a TikTok and Instagram influencer, a boxer and a model. Photo by Instagram/Tennessee Thresher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same month, Thresher also began her boxing career by fighting singer Paigey Cakey, real name Paige Meade as part of the Misfit Boxing MF & DAZN X Series 7 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London. The fight took place on Saturday 13 May 2023.

The two had been embroiled in a heated online feud for weeks, and both insulted each other on their social media platforms, but the fight ended with an unanimous victory for Meade from the judges scores.

Thresher had shared on her TikTok that Meade’s girlfriend was allegedly flirting with her while the three of them were filming for the Spill The Juice podcast back in March. Speaking about the incident, rapper Meade said that Thresher is trying to "tarnish" her relationship and called her a "clout chaser".

Footasylum Locked In - what is it?

Thresher is one of 10 social media creators who are currently taking part in Footasylum’s “Locked In” series. The programme, which is broadcast on the Footasylum Youtube page, sees influencers spend 14 days together in a house, with no access to their phones and social media, and no privacy, in a social experiment similar to Big Brother.

Footasylum Locked In - what did Tennessee Thresher say?

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the experiment, the housemates are split into two teams, the red team and the blue team, and are set a series of challenges in which they must compete against each other. In the most recent episode from the current fourth season, episode four, they were asked to play jumbo jenga.

The game involves players taking it in turns to pull wooden blocks from a tower, and the person or team who causes the tower to fall will lose. There was an added twist to the game the influencers were playing, of course, in that each block had a subject written on it and they must then answer a personal question on that topic after removing it from the block.

You can watch the episode below:

Thresher, who was on the red team, was elected as the first person to pull a block from the tower. Her block had “childhood” written on it, and a voiceover asked her if she’d ever got into a fight at school. She replied: “Yes, some girl called Elle. She threw (inaudible) at me in the canteen and my other friend Millie was like ‘are you going to take that?’ and I was like ‘no’ so I beat her up.”

Thresher was asked the question because she launched her boxing career earlier this year. When asked if he was surprised that she had been in a fight before in a room that looks very much like Big Brother’s famous Diary Room, with added Footasylum clothing, fellow influencer Danny Aarons, who’s known for playing football game FIFA on Youtube, said: “Yeah, that one has genuinely boggled my mind. I had absolutely no idea . . . not like she had a paid, sanctioned fight or anything. . . But, no, doesn’t really surprise me and it won;t even surprise me if she has a fight in here with someone - probably me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement