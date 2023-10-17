Shirley MacLaine will be presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards

It will certainly be a family affair for actress Shirley MacLaine when she receives a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards. Her sister-in-law Annette Benning, who is married to Shirley MacLaine’s brother, actor Warren Beatty, will be presenting her with the award, which is to take place on October 18, 2023, at Avalon Hollywood in California.

The host for the 2023 Industry Dance Awards is Amanda Kloots, who is a presenter on the chat show The Talk and is also a former Broadway City dancer and Radio City Rockette. Amanda’s husband Nick Cordero tragically died of COVID-19 in July 2020, he was only 41 years of age at the time.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that “The event is a benefit in the fight against cancer. This year, the Industry Dance Awards and Dancers Against Cancer are presenting the inaugural Stephen “tWitch” Boss Legacy of Hope Scholarship. The scholarship aims to honour Boss “by passing the torch to a new generation of gifted dancers, encouraging and supporting their continued journey and passion for dance via an annual scholarship.”

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was the DJ and executive producer on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died in December of last year. He rose to fame when he competed in the reality dance competition ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ The New York Post reported in May of this year that “Stephen “tWitch” Boss didn’t have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his December death, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Post.”