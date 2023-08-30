Sofia Franklyn is known for having some controversial opinions on dating, relationships and men

They are questions which are ever present in the world of dating - what should you ask someone before you agree to a date and also on the first date? And, just as importantly, what questions should you definitely not ask? There’s a widely accepted notion that it’s inappropriate to talk about money, politics or religion on a first date.

So, it’s no great surprise that a TikTok star has come under fire from some people for declaring that she “demands” the bank account details of all the men that she goes on a first date with. Sofia Franklyn, who is a podcast host and TikTok personality, has been hit with backlash from her social media followers after revealing the first date etiquette she believes to be appropriate.

So, who is Sofia Franklyn, what exactly did she say and how have people responded? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Sofia Franklyn?

Sofia Franklyn is an American a TikTok star with over 296,000 followers on her page, @sofiafranklyn. The 31-year-old is also the host of a podcast called “Sofia with an F”. She often features celebrity guests on her podcast, such as Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, actor Josh Peck and rapper Yung Gravy. She also has 742,000 followers on her Instagram page, @sofiafranklyn, where she refers to the spelling of her name and title of her podcast and states in her biography “the F is for phenomenal”.

TikTok star Sofia Franklyn has revealed the one 'efficient' question she asks men on first dates - and it's all about money. Photo of Sofia from TikTok. All others by Adobe Photos. Composite image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg.

She is also known for having controversial views when it comes to dating and men. One of her most recent videos, for example, has the caption “always keep them on their toes” and advises her followers to “text your whole roster ‘thanks for the flowers’ and then turn your phone off”.

She has also spoken about making jokes to men she has been seeing that she is “the hottest girl he has ever dated” and has also said she wants to “chop [her’] head off when a man she likes calls her cutie.

What did Sofia Franklyn say about dating and money?

In a recent episode of her podcast, Franklyn said she asks men for their bank account information on the very first date, claiming that she simply wants to date “wealthy” men. She captioned the video: “I think I'm just being efficient?”

She said: “I’m not joking, I’ve asked the last three dudes I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date.” In response, special guest Leo Skepi asked: “I don’t judge people’s actions, I look at the intention behind it, so why do you ask for that.”

“Because I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money,” she answered. “I think, you know, I have a job. I’m very successful. So I think I have every f*cking right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level, or am I wasting my time?”

How have people responded to Sofia Franklyn’s comments?

People were quick to give their opinion of Franklyn’s dating approach, and many were not impressed. One person said: “Sofia, you have a platform to change the world. You’re amazing in so many areas; please take time to look deeper into happiness/relationships.” Another said quite simply: “Some things we shouldn’t say out loud” and another added: “Podcast equipment needs to be less accessible”, implying that Franklyn should not have a podcast at all. One person also said: “Money isn’t everything.”

Some people did, however, agree with Franklyn’s view. One said: “She’s a wealthy woman. Why would she date a guy without money? If she is rich herself why would she not want someone on her level?”. Someone else said: “Absolutely 300% agree! You deserve to have a man on the same level as you!”