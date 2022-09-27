Woman in floods of tears after two men walk in on her in a unisex changing room

TikToker, 25, claims she was left “shaken” after two men walked in on her in a Primark unisex changing room

A woman, who claims that two men walked in on her in Primark‘s unisex changing rooms, has urged female shoppers to avoid using them alone.

Charlotte Kirby, 25, from Cambridge took to TikTok claiming that she was left shaken after two men walked in while she was trying on clothes in an almost empty changing room.

Posting under the handle @charlottemkirby , she urged women and young girls to “stay safe”.

The event manager fimed the video in her car, saying: “I probably shouldn’t be doing this while I’m still emotional, but I felt I had to get the word out there.

“I was just in Primark in Cambridge and I feel really stupid for being emotional about this, but I was trying on some clothes and it was a unisex changing room.

“I’m really for and I love that because it makes everyone feel included.

“But twice, two men opened the curtain and walked in on me. Luckily both times I was fully-clothed, but I could easily not have been.

“It was two different people, clearly from the same group and there was probably like 100 changing rooms available to use, so it wouldn’t be like, “Is someone in here, or not?”

On both occasions, she admitted that she was shocked, and unnecessarily apologised, as if it was her own fault.

“The first time it was like as they walked in, they did it and the second time one of them said to the other one “oh have you tried it on?””, Charlotte said.

She went on to praise Primark for being “amazing” and walking her back to her car, as she was evidently scared after what had occurred in-store.

Charlotte said: “Apparently it’s not the first time it’s happened. Security are watching back the tapes and trying to find who it is.

“I just want to say to people please be careful and if you go in the changing room, try not to go on your own.”

She vowed to try on clothes at home in the future then take it back to get a refund, if necessary.

The TikToker captioned the video: “Please be aware/spread the word and stay safe girls. Don’t go into changing rooms alone.”

Since being uploaded to the video sharing app, the clip has been viewed more than 1.5million times, and gathered over 7,000 comments.

“I think changing rooms should have proper doors on like toilets,” one commented.

Another said: “So torn about how I feel about this. I want everyone to feel included and everyone to feel safe at the same time.”

A third added: “Inclusivity is important yes, but I want my feelings included too, I don’t want to share a dressing room with men. Quite simply.”

