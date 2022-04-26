The former BBC Radio One and MTV presenter has been accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour

The DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, who say he abused his power in the music industry.

In an investigation by the BBC and the Guardian, the former BBC Radio One and MTV presenter has been accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour towards seven Black women. Westwood denies the allegations.

Their stories will be showcased tonight (26 April) on the BBC Three documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power? Which airs at 9.00pm.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tim Westwood and the allegations against him.

Who is Tim Westwood?

Born in Lowestoft, Suffolk, Westwood was an early pioneer in hip-hop in the UK.

The DJ first made a name for himself in the 1980s whilst working for Kiss FM and Capital FM, before joining BBC Radio one’s rap show in 1994.

From 2005 to 2007, Westwood hosted the UK version of Pimp My Ride, which ran on MTV.

After 20 years at BBC Radio One, he left in 2013, moving to Capital FM Radio.

His official YouTube channel, Tim Westwood TV, has over 500 million subscribers and features interviews with hip-hop artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.

What are the allegations against Tim Westwood?

The BBC has reported that seven women have anonymously come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Westwood. All of the women, who are Black, met Westwood in the music industry.

They accuse him of abusing his power and connections, with two of the women saying they met him to discuss working in music before he initiated unwanted sexual advances. There were also stark age differences, with Westwood being 53 at the time and one of the women aged just 19.

The BBC and the Guardian have released the anonymous detailed accounts from the seven women, which make for stark reading as they outline the inappropiate touching and unwanted sexual advances they allege occured.

Their story will be covered tonight (26 April) in the BBC Three documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power?

This is not the first time allegations against Westwood have been made. In 2020, allegations about his behaviour with young Black women were shared on social media. He issued a statement to the Daily Mail calling them “fabricated allegations.”

What is Tim Westwood’s net worth?

According to The Richest, Tim Westwood has an estimated wealth of $13 million (USD).

How old is Tim Westwood?

Westwood was born on 3 October 1957, making him 64 years old.

He has been accused of lying about his age in the past. In 2000 he told a Guardian reporter he was 27, even though he was actually 43.

What has Tim Westwood said?

Westwood has strenuously denied the allegations against him.

A statement from Westwood’s representative to the Press Association reads: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

How can you watch BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power?

The BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power? will air on BBC Three tonight (26 April) at 9.00pm.