Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was an emotional finale to a glittering career in radio for one of the UK’s most recognisable names - and even more recognisable voices for longtime radio listers. Tony Blackburn, known for his prominent role with the emerging BBC Radio 1 station in its early years, made his last radio broadcast on Wednesday, bidding farewell to a local radio career that spanned over 40 years.

The 81-year-old broadcasting icon has been a permanent feature on the airwaves for BBC Berkshire, Oxford, and Solent. However, he has decided to retire from his role to focus on other projects, including work on Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As he played his final record, “You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” by Lou Rawls, the much-loved DJ said: "You’ll never find another laugh like mine...After spending 43 years on BBC local radio, this is it for me. Thank you so much for listening to me over the years. It has been a pleasure being here, and I look forward to being with you in other places."

"Once again thanks very much indeed for all the memories and all the lovely music, I hope you’ve enjoyed the music I’ve brought you on Sunday afternoons. From me Tony Blackburn to BBC Local Radio, bye bye."

The veteran broadcaster revealed his decision to leave his local radio programme after 14 years last month. Taking to X, he wrote: "Hi there, just wanted to let you know that I have decided to end my BBC Local Radio Sunday afternoon show that goes out on @BBCBerkshire, @BBCOxford, @BBCRadioSolent and @BBCSounds."

Tony Blackburn's career in radio - from pirate broadcast to BBC fame

DJ Tony Blackburn presenting his early morning radio show on Radio 1. (Photo by William G Vanderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His tenure at BBC Radio 1 was marked by innovation and popularity, including taking over Jimmy Young's slot in 1973 to introduce "The Golden Hour," a feature that became a staple. He co-presented the summer show Seaside Special and took on the weekday afternoon and Sunday Top 40 shows between 1977 and 1981. Blackburn's commitment to soul music was evident during his time at BBC Radio London and on the "Soul Station" show on BFBS Radio.

Blackburn's career after Radio 1 included joining Capital London in 1988, presenting on Capital Gold, and hosting shows on Jazz FM, Smooth Radio, and the Real Radio Network. He ventured into television, co-presenting Sky by Day on Sky One. In 2002, he won I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and returned to BBC Radio London in 2004.

Blackburn also hosted the Breakfast show for Classic Gold Digital and took over Pick of the Pops on BBC Radio 2 in 2010. He launched the digital music channel That's 60s in 2023.

However, In 2016, Tony Blackburn was dismissed by the BBC due to discrepancies related to an inquiry into historical allegations at the broadcaster, which Blackburn contested. He intended to take legal action, arguing he was scapegoated. Despite this, Blackburn continued his broadcasting career, including on KMFM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad