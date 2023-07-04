Trisha Paytas is the latest person to speak out on the mounting allegations of grooming and inappropriate behaviour with young fans being levelled against YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, who is best known for her Miranda Sings character. Read our coverage on the accusations regarding Ballinger here.

Paytas, a fellow YouTuber and OnlyFans creator, had recently launched a joint podcast with Ballinger, called Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, of which three episodes have been released - however this project appears to be well and truly axed following Paytas’ recent statement.

This is everything you need to know.

What did Trisha Paytas say?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a new video simply titled “Colleen”, Paytas addressed the allegations of inappropriate behaviour former fans of Ballinger have brought to light.

Paytas said: “I wasn’t aware of these recent things that are coming out. Everyone knows I have a very firm stance on talking to anyone underage, whether it’s platonic or not. I’ve always been very firm about this and I think it’s inappropriate.”

She added: “I have a lot of trauma when it comes to my relationships I had when I was underage. And not always sexual, a lot of my trauma comes from school. Authorities at school. Teachers at school that I trusted.”

She explained that after the allegations began to pile up that she did remain in contact with Ballinger, as Paytas herself has faced her fair share of online scandals. She said that she feels “everyone can take accountability and grow”, but said that she could no longer keep quiet on the topic following Ballinger’s song addressing the accusations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paytas said: “Her video came out, and I was just shocked that she didn't acknowledge the stuff that her own fans were saying about how they felt. The way she brushed it over, it ultimately became memes, and now it's somewhat lighthearted, even though it's not a lighthearted issue.”

The video from Paytas comes after Jonny Silvestri accused Ballinger of sharing Paytas’ nude photos with fans. He shared screenshots on Twitter which appeared to show Ballinger sending messages to a young fan which included content from Paytas’ OnlyFans. Adam McIntyre, who has also shared his own experiences with Ballinger when he was a minor, backed up Silvestri’s claims on Twitter, claiming that he too was sent nude photos of Paytas by Ballinger.

In her video, Paytas said: “I do not condone unsolicited nudes to anybody, whether they're a sex worker or not. I think using someone's nudes to hurt them and make fun of them is the lowest form of humanity, the lowest form of intelligence. I think it's inhumane... it's disgusting.”

Paytas said that she wasn’t embarrassed by the photos in question, but more so by Ballinger herself, adding: “These [photos] weren’t a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in [Ballingers] house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paytas said that Ballinger had denied sharing her nudes, saying: “A couple of weeks ago, before there was any proof, I asked her about these allegations, and she assured me that she had never sent photos of me and that this one fan, who was underage at the time, would send photos to her.

"She said everything was taken out of context, these are lies. As her friend, I trusted her, I guess... that's why it's the whole innocent until proven guilty."

Paytas concluded the video by stating that she would not be speaking on the issue any further, and that she supports those who have been speaking out against the Miranda Sings star.