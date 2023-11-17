Vernon Kay has completed his ultra marathon challenge and has raised millions for Children in Need 2023

Vernon Kay completed his ultra marathon challenge earlier today crossing the finish line just after 10am on Friday (November 17). The Radio 2 host, 49, started the four day challenge of travelling from Leicester to Bolton by foot on Tuesday. Along with a small team Vernon Kay walked and ran the 115 mile distance making his way through the cities of Derby, Hope and Manchester before reaching the finish line at his hometown of Bolton.

The challenge was first announced just 7 weeks ago - most professional long distance runners train for six months prior to the ultra marathon day. Vernon has been hitting the training hard over the past few weeks sharing his progress on Instagram. The radio presenter has been running and walking six to eight miles almost everyday in the run up to the challenge.

Will Vernon Kay be on Children in Need tonight?

Vernon Kay will definitely be on Children in Need tonight, whether that will be live in the studio or via video link is not yet known. However, there is sure to be a video showing the highs and lows of his challenge. Vernon Kay held back tears as he was greeted by his parents Norman and Gladys Kay at the finish line. Speaking to Zoe Ball he said: “I’m absolutely exhausted, physically mentally there’s nothing in the tank,” he added. “It’s been the most painful and joyous thing I've ever done.”

How much has Vernon Kay raised for Children in Need?

The exact amount of money Vernon Kay has raised will be announced on Children in Need when the programme airs tonight. However, so far the current total is over £4 million and predicted to hit well over £5 million. All details on how you can donate are on the official BBC website: Vernon Kay Ultra Marathon Challenge.