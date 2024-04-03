Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grieving family of a West Lothian beauty queen has set up a fundraising page following her sudden death. Jade Leigh Hunt died on Saturday (30 March), at the age of just 35, leaving her loved ones “shattered with the heartbreaking news”.

In 2012, at the age of 23, Jade won the Miss Galaxy Scotland crown, having secured her place in the final of the pageant as Miss Galaxy West Lothian. Following her win Jade jetted off to Orlando, Florida to compete in Miss Galaxy, wowing the judges and earning a top ten place in the competition, NationalWorld’s sister title, Edinburgh Evening News, reports.

Jade Leigh Hunt

Now, her loved ones have set up a Just Giving page to help cover funeral costs and give those who knew Jade the opportunity to share their memories of “a beautiful, beautiful girl” who would “light up any room”.

The description on the page reads: “On Saturday March 30, 2024 our family was shattered with the heartbreaking news of Jade’s sudden passing. Jade had the purest of souls, she loved deeply and was loved immeasurably. Her infectious laugh and big beautiful smile that would light up any room, a beautiful, beautiful girl. Jade left an imprint on everyone’s hearts the moment she would walk in to their life.

“Jade was full of fun, laughter, courage, mischief, with a great and witty sense of humour and always up for doing something adventurous. As a family we thought it would be special to create this platform to allow Jade’s friends, family and anyone who has had the privilege of crossing paths with Jade to share your memories and love for Jade. This will give us great comfort knowing even more so, how loved she was. If you feel you would like to leave a donation, please feel free, we will be very grateful. We will ensure this goes towards giving our beautiful Jade the best send off that she deserves.”