Chris Moyles has told fans that he is “excited” to be back on Radio X “soon”. The radio DJ is still in Australia after taking part in I’m a Celebrity.

In his interview with presenters Ant and Dec, Moyles who finished sixth, described the experience as feeling “like a bizarre dream.” Adding jokingly: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me.”

Following his eviction, Moyles appeared in an interview about his time in the jungle on Radio X on Friday (25 November). Speaking with colleagues he shared how he felt living with Hancock, explaining that he “had to separate Matt Hancock from Matt who was in camp, who was doing his best at trials to try and win us food.”

Moyles previously hosted BBC Radio 1 breakfast show from 2004 to 2012, following on from leaving the BBC he was presented Radio X’s breakfast programme in 2015.

So when will Chris Moyles be returning to Radio X? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chris Moyles back on Radio X?

Moyles took to social media to share that he is “Back in the jungle! But excited to be back on @RadioX soon”. Whilst he did not confirm a date, the 38-second video saw the Radio X DJ reassure fans that he would be returning to his previous position on the radio station’s breakfast show.

On Friday 25 November he appeared on Radio X live from Australia to give an exclusive interview to his colleagues about his time in the Jungle.

What has Chris Moyles said about being on I’m a Celeb?

Moyles finished sixth on I’m a Celeb, reflecting to presenters Ant and Dec he described the experience as feeling “like a bizarre dream.” When asked how he found being in the jungle alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock, Moyles added: “I really struggled with it. I’ve slagged him a bit.” Adding jokingly: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me.”

What did he say about Matt Hancock?

Moyles went into more detail about his feelings regarding the former health secretary during an interview on Radio X on Friday 25 November.

Reported by Manchester Evening News Moyles said: “I was venting quite a bit at first when he came in, because, well, I’ll just say it: He should be at work because he’s an MP. He’s paid to look after people and their interests and hopefully make their lives better, and I don’t know how he does that by going on the jungle show. There was a moment when we got into a conversation about him and it got quite tense – which I accidentally started by going, “So when’s your book out?” and he went “Next month”. I didn’t know he had a book.”

Moyles added: “And the reason I got annoyed with him was because Seann, who did something in his personal life that got thrown in all of the newspapers and didn’t impact my life whatsoever has had a really, really hard time career-wise, mental-health-wise.”

“He was very open about it and has come on the show to basically say, ‘I’m really not a bad guy, can I start again?’. Which is really honest and takes a lot of balls to do that. And Matt Hancock kind of dived around a few questions I thought, and then said, ‘I guess all I’m asking for is forgiveness’. At which point I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.”

The radio DJ added: “I had to separate Matt Hancock from Matt who was in camp, who was doing his best at trials to try and win us food.”

Why did Chris Moyles quit BBC Radio 1?

Moyles previously presented BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show from 2004 to 2012. He announced he would be leaving live on air, telling listeners: “I wanted to tell you myself. I didn’t want you to see it in the newspapers or on Twitter. A couple more months of us. Then it’s someone else’s turn. Thank you for listening.”

In 2020, Moyles spoke out about his time on BBC Radio 1, reported by The Sun, he called the radio station a “conveyor belt”. Adding: “at some time you will fall off it, because of age or not being relevant anymore.”