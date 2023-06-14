The couple were pictured showing public displays of affection in the streets of New York City on Tuesday (13 June)

Ever since Lily Rose Depp was catapulted into mainstream stardom thanks to her recent controversial series The Idol, which also stars popular musician The Weeknd, viewers have been eager to find out more about her. Now news of a romantic relationship with rapper 070 Shake is starting to surface.

The pair were pictured together in the streets of New York City on Tuesday (13 June), enjoying passionate displays of affection. They were seen making out against a telephone pole and getting frisky, all of which followed a lunch date at Lure Fishbar.

All loved up, with Depp donning a black cropped zip-up jacket and silver sandals and 070 Shake wearing a similar coloured top with grey dotted trousers, the lovers went on to shop at Balenziaga and The Vintage Twin.

After months of speculation that the two were dating, Depp took to Instagram to break the news that they have been together since January, posting a snap of herself kissing Shake, captioned: "4 months with my crush!". Rumours first started to circulate when they were seen together at Paris Fashion Week in February.

But who is Lily Rose Depp's new beau? Here is what you need to know.

Who is 070 Shake?

070 Shake has been in a relationship with The Idol star Lily Rose Depp since January 2023 - Credit: Getty

070 Shake - real name Danielle Balbuena - is a rapper, singer, record producer and rising star of the music industry from North Bergen in New Jersey. She first rose to fame thanks to collaborations with Kanye West and Travis Scott on their respective albums Ye and Astroworld, as well as popular artist Lil Uzi Vert.

The 26-year-old released her debut album Modus Vivendi in March 2020 and was met with positive reviews from fans and critics. It was praised for its unique blend of alternative R&B, hip-hop, and soul music.

When talking about her sexuality to Pitchfork, Shake said: "I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls."

What is the meaning behind the name 070 Shake?

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye in The Idol.

The meaning behind Shake's name comes from when she got her start as part of the musical collective 070 in the early stages of her career. It was inspired by their origin in the North Bergen, New Jersey region, borrowing from the nearby zip codes.

What is 070 Shake's net worth?

Net worth is the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe. According to Famous Birthdays, 070 Shake's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

When did Lily Rose Depp split with Yassine Stein?

