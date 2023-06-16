Take That are one of the most successful and iconic bands of all time. They’ve won numerous awards, including Brit Awards and Ivor Novello Awards, and four of their albums are listed in the best-selling albums of the millennium, with three of them among the 60 best-selling albums in UK chart history.

They formed in 1990, and their fans have been loyal to them ever since. The boyband have had eight albums and performed 11 tours, and they’ve also influenced a hit musical and a new film, both called Greatest Days.

The achievements are impressive for any band, but especially one that has had line-up changes, drama, and breaks. The band began as a five piece consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange. Williams left the group in 1995 and the band broke-up the year after. Fans were heartbroken, but nine years later hearts were mended when the boyband reformed as a four piece.

Williams then rejoined the band in 2010 and they recorded their album, Progress, but he then left again in 2014 to focus on his personal life and solo career. Later the same year Orange also left the band. The group has been a three piece ever since, although Williams has performed with them a number of times over the years but Orange never has. There were hopes that the band may reform as a five piece for the historic occasion of the Coronation of King Charles III in May, but these hopes were dashed. Barlow, Donald and Owen took to the stage, however, during the Coronation concert and brought their current four year break to an end.

Fans have always wondered what led Orange to leave the group and why he has never returned and now, nine years after his departure, it seems the truth may have finally been revealed. Keep reading to find out more.

What did Jason Orange say at the time he left Take That?

It was announced that Jason Orange had left the band on 24 September 2014, while the band were recording their seventh studio album. At the time, he said: “I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. However, at a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album. At the end of The Progress Tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That.

“There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this. I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band."

He added: “I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my bandmates, who I feel are like brothers to me. Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you”.

Take That members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, along with former bandmate Jason Orange.

Barlow, Donald, and Owen issued a joint statement about Orange's decision which said: "This is a sad day for us. Jason leaving is a huge loss both professionally and even more so personally. Jason's energy and belief in what this band could achieve has made it what it is today, and we'll forever be grateful for his enthusiasm, dedication and inspiration over the years”. A day after the announcement, Williams took to Twitter to show his support for Orange. He tweeted: “Mr Orange. Until we ride again. Much love, Bro.”

What has been said about Jason Orange leaving Take That now?

It has been reported over the years that Orange no longer wanted a life in the spotlight, and this appears to be true as he has rarely been spotted out and about since his Take That days. He was recently seen walking around his native hometown on Manchester, which was the first time he was photographed in public since 2015.

Now the remaining group members, Barlow, Owen and Howard, have opened up more about the reason Orange left the band in an interview with The Times. Owen said: “I think [Jason] felt like he didn't want to do it anymore, but I'm not going to speak for him”. He added: “He's still here anyway. The other day we were trying to work out who the best joke-teller in the band is and remembered how Jason always laughed before he got to the punchline”.

The latest interview with The Times is the most recent time the boyband have spoken about their former bandmate. Donald revealed in 2018 that Jason had disappeared since leaving the band. Speaking on ITV talk show Loose Women he said: “Jason has gone off the grid. He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That's good for him. That's where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment”. Barlow also told The Sun: "Jason isn't coming back. Take That is Mark, Howard and me for the next few years."

Where is Jason Orange now?