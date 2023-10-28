Telling news your way
Officers were flagged down by the woman's partner along the road.

David George
By David George
2 minutes ago
Kingsmead Road in Canterbury, Kent. (Picture: Google Street View)Kingsmead Road in Canterbury, Kent. (Picture: Google Street View)
Kingsmead Road in Canterbury, Kent. (Picture: Google Street View)

A team of police officers have helped to deliver a baby in a vehicle parked next to a roundabout in Kent.

Dog handler PC Ed Goldswain of Kent Police was flagged down by the baby girl’s father on Kingsmead Road in Canterbury on Monday afternoon. The officer soon discovered the man’s partner was in labour inside the vehicle.

Without enough time to take her to hospital, Pc Goldswain put a call out on the police force’s radio system. A second officer, PC Billy Knight, soon arrived at the scene with police medic PC Rachael Taylor and the officers together helped deliver the baby before an ambulance arrived to take the young family to a hospital.

It has since been confirmed the mother, father and the little baby girl are all well and have returned home.

Chief Inspector Gary Woodward said: “Police officers can be called at a moment’s notice to any sort of emergency or incident. This may have been an out of the ordinary call for those PCs responding, but I am pleased their professionalism and training equipped them well to help this couple.

“I would like to wish mother, father and baby well and I hope they are enjoying family life together.”

