Sue Gray said that she resigned as “it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change.”

Sue Gray said that it had been an honour to “play my part in the delivery of a Labour government". She also said that because of the “distraction” with regards her position, this was the“reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the prime minister in my new role."

In response to Sue Gray’s resignation, Sir Keir Starmer said:"Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said that following Sue Gray’s resignation as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, she will become the PM's envoy for nations and regions.

Sue Gray will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney, who was previously chief adviser to the PM.

Sue Gray was the author of the now-infamous Partygate report, which detailed gatherings held behind the doors of Downing Street by the previous Conservative administration at the height of Covid lockdown restrictions. The Partygate report was dubbed the ‘Sue Gray report.’

Sue Gray resigned from the civil service in 2023 and took up the role as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. In September 2024, it was revealed that she received a pay rise after the election and was paid more than the prime minister.

Sue Gray was given a salary of £170,000, which was £3,000 more than the PM. Her salary was also more than her Conservative predecessor as well as more than any cabinet minister.

Who is Sue Gray married to?

Sue Gray is married to country and Western singer Bill Conlon. In the 1980s, the couple ran a pub called the Cove Bar, which is outside of Newry, Northern Ireland. According to All Music, “His band is called Emerald and has backed both Suzy Bogguss and Randy Vanwarmer on UK appearances.”

Sue Gray has two sons, one of her sons is Liam Conlon, a Member of Parliament for Beckenham and Penge and is chair of the Labour Party Irish Society.