Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that she has given birth to the couple’s fourth child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson is a father again as his wife Carrie has given birth to their fourth child, a baby girl. She took to Instagram to share a series of photographs of the newborn, including a photo of Boris Johnson in hospital holding the baby, one of their children looking at the baby in a bassinet and Carrie in bed holding her.

The caption for the series of photographs read: “Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May.

“Aka Pops, Pop Tart ❤️

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that she has given birth to the couple’s fourth child.. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough. ❤️ ❤️

“Wilf, Romy and Frank are utterly delighted, particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses. 👯‍♀️

“A final gang member ❤️

“Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better 🍕 🍹.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since posting the birth announcement, Carrie has been inundated with well wishes. One fan wrote:” Whaattt? How did you keep that a secret? So beautiful….newborns are just little miracles aren’t they? Congratulations and love to you all (our favourite PM too) from West Sussex. Xx💖,” whilst another said: “Is this your baby Carrie? Incredible. None of us knew!!! Congratulations xxxx.”

How many children do Boris and Carrie Johnson have?

Newborn Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson is the couple’s fourth child. They are also parents to Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, born on July 5, 2023, a daughter, Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, born on December 9, 2021 and a son, Wilfred, who was born on April 29, 2020.

Did Carrie Johnson have a miscarriage?

Yes Carrie Johnson revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage when she announced her pregnancy with daughter Romy. She wrote:” Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas. At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

How many children does Boris Johnson have in total?

Boris Johnson reportedly now has nine children, but this hasn’t been confirmed by the former Prime Minister. He had four children with his former wife, Marina Wheeler, Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

Boris Johnson also had a fifth child as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, her name is Stephanie Macintyre.

Boris Johnson is 60 and Carrie Johnson is 37.