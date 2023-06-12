Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson asked him to do something he “wasn’t prepared to do” when it came to approving the former Prime Minister’s resignation honours list.
The comments are Sunak’s first since Johnson announced on Friday (9 June) he was stepping down as an MP in protest at an upcoming report examining whether he misled Parliament over the Partygate row.
What happened with Johnson’s honours list?
In recent years, departing Prime Ministers have put forward nominations for honours including peerages, knighthoods and damehoods. These then have to go through a formal approval process to ensure they’re appropriate. The system has been widely criticised for rewarding loyalty or, in some cases, political donations rather than merit.
After months of speculation about who Johnson would nominate, his honours list was published on Friday (9 June). It included long-standing Johnson supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg and former Home Secretary Priti Patel - but former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who was expected to get a peerage, was left off the list.
As a result, the 66-year-old announced she would resign from the Commons with immediate effect. Tory MP Nigel Adams, who also missed out on any honour, confirmed his own resignation from Parliament on Saturday (10 June).
One anonymous ally of Boris Johnson accused Sunak of having “secretly blocked” the peerages of Dorries and others. They said: “(The PM) refused to ask for them to undergo basic checks that could have taken only a few weeks or even days. That is how he kept them off the list”.
Over the weekend, Downing Street denied Sunak interfered in Johnson’s list. But the House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) - which vets and advises on all new peerages - confirmed it didn’t support eight of the nominees put forward. It didn’t name them.
What did Sunak say?
Taking questions at the London Tech week conference this morning, Sunak said: “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right”.
“That was to either overrule the Holac committee or to make promises for people. Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that. I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that, then tough”.
“When I got this job I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change politics and that’s what I’m doing”.
by Tom Hourigan
After waiting all weekend to hear from the PM, journalists were nervously biting their nails when Rishi Sunak took his final questions at London Tech Week - as members of the audience had (understandably until that point) wanted to quiz him on artificial intelligence rather than the latest drama at Westminster.
Then Sunak was asked about the charge from Boris Johnson’s allies that he interfered in his former boss’ honours list. The response was pretty robust: he wasn’t happy with Johnson’s attempts to overrule the recommendations of the panel vetting his nominations, and if people weren’t happy about it, too bad. He got a small round of applause afterwards.
The PM has drawn a clear line in the sand here: by repeating his claim today about “doing things differently”, he’s suggesting that Johnson continues not to play by the rules and he won’t have any part of it. Johnson - and the MPs still loyal to him - believe Sunak, the Privileges Committee and others are out to get him and squash any chance he had of a return to frontline politics. This fight is likely to run and run, just like the battle to keep the Conservative party remotely unified.
What about the Partygate investigation?
MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown-breaking gatherings at Downing Street are meeting today to finalise their report. It’s due to be published in the coming days.
The committee gave Johnson its preliminary findings in advance so he’d have a chance to respond before it was released. The MPs reportedly recommended he should be suspended from the House of Commons for 10 days.
Crucially, this would have triggered a so-called recall petition in his Uxbridge and West Ruislip constituency - and if enough people signed it, a by-election.
How did Johnson react?
In a statement on Friday night (9 June), Johnson called the committee - chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman - a “kangeroo court” and suggested it was trying to drive him “out of Parliament” partly in revenge for delivering Brexit. He said he would step down as an MP as a result.
Johnson went on: “It is very sad to be leaving Parliament, at least for now, but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias”.
How did the Privileges Committee respond?
The committee has rejected any allegations of bias. A spokesman said: “The committee has followed the procedures and the mandate of the House at all times and will continue to do so”.
“Mr Johnson has departed from the processes of the House and has impugned the integrity of the House by his statement”.