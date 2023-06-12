Analysis

by Tom Hourigan

After waiting all weekend to hear from the PM, journalists were nervously biting their nails when Rishi Sunak took his final questions at London Tech Week - as members of the audience had (understandably until that point) wanted to quiz him on artificial intelligence rather than the latest drama at Westminster.

Then Sunak was asked about the charge from Boris Johnson’s allies that he interfered in his former boss’ honours list. The response was pretty robust: he wasn’t happy with Johnson’s attempts to overrule the recommendations of the panel vetting his nominations, and if people weren’t happy about it, too bad. He got a small round of applause afterwards.

The PM has drawn a clear line in the sand here: by repeating his claim today about “doing things differently”, he’s suggesting that Johnson continues not to play by the rules and he won’t have any part of it. Johnson - and the MPs still loyal to him - believe Sunak, the Privileges Committee and others are out to get him and squash any chance he had of a return to frontline politics. This fight is likely to run and run, just like the battle to keep the Conservative party remotely unified.