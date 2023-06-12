Johnson - who called the Commons investigation examining whether he misled Parliament a “kangaroo court” - resigned as an MP on Friday

He accused the Commons Privileges Committee of “using the proceedings” to drive him “out of Parliament”. The group’s findings are set to be published in the coming days.

Exactly what is the committee investigating?

The committee - made up of 7 MPs, four of them Conservative - had been looking into claims Johnson lied to Parliament about his knowledge of lockdown-breaking gatherings at Downing Street. He, his wife Carrie Johnson and the then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined for taking part in such gatherings.

The committee recently gave Johnson the preliminary findings of its report so he’d have a chance to respond before it was made public. The MPs reportedly recommended he should be suspended from the House of Commons for 10 days.

Crucially, this would have triggered a so-called recall petition in his Uxbridge and West Ruislip constituency - and if enough people signed it, a by-election.

How did Johnson react?

In a furious statement released on Friday night (9 June), Johnson called the committee - chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman - a “kangeroo court” and suggested it was trying to drive him “out of Parliament” partly in revenge for delivering Brexit. He said he would step down as an MP with immediate effect as a result.

Johnson went on: “It is very sad to be leaving Parliament, at least for now, but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias”.

How did the Privileges Committee respond?

In a short but strongly-worded statement late on Friday, the committee rejected any allegations of bias and said it would finalise its conclusions today.

A spokesman said: “The committee has followed the procedures and the mandate of the House at all times and will continue to do so”.

“Mr Johnson has departed from the processes of the House and has impugned the integrity of the House by his statement”.

“The committee will meet to conclude the inquiry and to publish its report promptly”.

What else did Johnson say in his statement?

Johnson appeared to criticise the direction Rishi Sunak had taken the Conservatives in since he vacated Number 10. He said: “When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened”.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk. Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do”.

He added: “We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda. We need to cut business and personal taxes – and not just as pre-election gimmicks – rather than endlessly putting them up. We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government”.

Who else is stepping down as a Conservative MP?

A few hours before Johnson announced his resignation from Parliament, one of his closest allies - Nadine Dorries - confirmed she would do the same. She was expected to receive a peerage in Johnson’s resignation honours list - also published on Friday - but did not.

There will now be a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency - and a further vote in Selby and Ainsty, where another Johnson ally Nigel Adams decided over the weekend to step down with immediate effect.

What has the government said?

Rishi Sunak is yet to comment on the events of the last 72 hours. He’s set to make his first public appearance since Johnson resigned at a technology conference in London this morning.

On Sunday, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that politics had “moved on” from the drama of Johnson’s tenure in Downing Street - and played down speculation the former PM might stand in Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire seat.

Today, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove acknowledged on BBC Breakfast that facing three separate electoral tests was “challenging” - but dismissed calls from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for a snap general election, saying it was “vitally important” to deal with the issues facing the country.